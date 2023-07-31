These Viral Walking Shoes Feel "Cloud-Like"—and They're 30% Off Right Now

If you're looking for a new pair of walking shoes, you have come to the right place. TikToker Ravine (@shescutesy on the platform) went viral last month for her video revealing the pair of sneakers that made her European vacation "honestly 10/10."

"I literally walked 50,000 steps in two days in Barcelona in the same shoes, and I didn't have any blisters, any foot pain whatsoever," she said in the video.

Fellow content creator Alexandra Aroyo recently put Ravine's recommendation to the test, and they did not disappoint—Aroyo even said that her podiatrist called them "a great choice."

The shoes in question are the Dr. Scholl's Time Off sneakers, and they're being recommended by thousands of commenters, some writing that they are "so comfy" and "amazing."

Zappos

Buy it: $70, was $100; zappos.com

They're 30% off right now in colors white and taupe fabric, and over 25% off in beige. So if you're looking for a stylish sneaker that will save your feet on vacation, this Dr. Scholl's shoe may be the way to go.

However, many commenters also swear by Hokas, one person writing, "I've gone Hoka and there's no coming back." EatingWell's food commerce writer Kristin Montemarano tends to agree, swearing by her own pair of Hoka Kawana sneakers.

"And after walking on their cloud-like base for just a few steps, my body immediately felt relief," she wrote about her go-to walking shoe.

Zappos

Buy it: $139.95; zappos.com, hoka.com

Whichever sneaker you want to try out, just know that everyone has their own preferences. According to reviews and our own expertise, these shoes are great options for days that you have to spend on your feet. For more insights, check out these podiatrist-approved walking shoe recommendations.

Up next: Katie Lee Biegel Swears By These Walking Shoes: "I've Been Wearing the Same Sneakers for Decades"