The #1 Anti-Inflammatory Salad Kit to Buy at Costco, According to Dietitians

If you make frequent trips to Costco, you probably also shop for your food staples there. The membership warehouse club has an impressive produce section that you would want to take advantage of, especially when looking for bulk pricing, convenience and nutritional benefits.

The produce section has an array of salad kits, allowing customers to choose their favorite veggie blend with a complementary salad dressing to make their hassle-free meal or snack in minutes. Eating salads is also a great way to increase your fiber intake and get a slew of nutrients to support good health. More importantly, nutrient-dense and plant-based foods like salads could help ward off chronic inflammation, making you feel sluggish, disturbing your sleep, affecting your gut health, impairing your immune system and more.

We spoke with two registered dietitians, and here is what they have to say about what to look for in an anti-inflammatory salad kit and which is the best one to toss into your shopping cart at your next Costco run.

What to Look for in an Anti-Inflammatory Salad Kit

Offers Some Color

Amanda Sauceda, M.S., RDN, registered dietitian and owner of Gut Health Nutritionist, recommends choosing a salad kit with different colors, such as one with romaine lettuce and red cabbage. Some salad kits also offer herbs and seeds like onions and chia seeds that have anti-inflammatory properties and add an extra layer of hue to the greens. Sauceda further explains, "Different colored foods will have a variety of antioxidants that can help fight inflammation."

Provides 2–3 Grams of Fiber

The American Society for Nutrition states that over 90% of Americans don't eat enough fiber, despite being an essential nutrient for promoting satiety, maintaining regularity, stabilizing blood sugar levels and managing cholesterol, to name a few. Additionally, research, including a 2022 study published in JAMA Network Open, has suggested that a fiber-rich diet can help reduce inflammatory markers, such as c-reactive protein.

While your daily fiber intake varies depending on your age and sex, the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends adults consume between 25 to 34 grams of fiber per day. As a reference, this would work out to be about 8 to 9 grams per meal for females and 9 to 10 grams for males.

Liz McMahon, M.P.H., RDN, LDN, a Philadelphia-based dietitian and owner of Liz McMahon Nutrition, notes that choosing a salad kit that offers at least 2 to 3 grams per serving of fiber is a good starting point. She says, "Most salad kits are mainly lettuce, which is a lot of volume but not necessarily super fiber dense."

McMahon recommends making the salad as close to 5 grams per serving would be ideal. Given that not all salad kits offer 5 grams, you can always add fiber-containing foods like corn, tomatoes, black beans, chickpeas, nuts and seeds to up the fiber of your salad.

Has No More than 8 Grams of Added Sugar

Added sugars could contribute to inflammation, leading to the development of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams) and no more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams or 150 calories) for women and men, respectively.

Since store-bought salad dressings can be a source of hidden added sugars and you could be consuming added sugars from other sources, Sauceda recommends choosing a salad kit that offers no more than two teaspoons or 8 grams of added sugar per serving, which is about one-fifth to one-third of your daily added sugar consumption.

The Best Anti-Inflammatory Salad Kit at Costco

For the reasons outlined above, our top pick of the best anti-inflammatory salad kit at Costco is Taylor Farms' Green Goddess Chopped Salad Kit, sold as a value pack of two kits.

Why It's So Great

Source of Fiber

This salad kit comes with an array of veggies—green leaf lettuce, red and savoy cabbage, broccoli, carrot and green onion, offering 2 grams of fiber per 1-cup serving.

Includes Anti-Inflammatory Vegetables

Specifically, the salad kit comes with veggies that may have anti-inflammatory benefits:

Broccoli and cabbage are cruciferous veggies containing glucosinolates, a group of anti-inflammatory phytochemicals that may have cancer-fighting properties, per the National Cancer Institute.

Carrots are loaded with luteolin in addition to vitamin A. Luteolin is an antioxidant known for having anti-inflammatory properties, according to a 2022 study in Scientific Reports.

Green onions are allium vegetables with phytonutrients that may offer benefits against inflammation and cancer.

Low in Added Sugars

The Taylor Farms Green Goddess Chopped Salad Kit is also low in added sugars. It only contains 1 gram of added sugar per serving, with 2 grams of total sugar per serving.

Keep in mind that this salad kit may not always be in stock in your local Costco warehouse. Check Taylor Farm's website to learn where to buy it. And if you're feeling adventurous about making it from scratch, try our Green Goddess Salad.

The Bottom Line

Next time you are at Costco, head to the produce section to look for the Taylor Farms Green Goddess Chopped Salad Kit and toss a pack or two into your cart. Salad kits, like one, add convenience to meal prep, fill you up and offer you anti-inflammatory nutrients. Enjoy the salad as a snack or with extra veggies and protein to create a complete and satisfying meal.