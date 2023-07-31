Ina Garten Just Shared Her Summer Garden Pasta That's "Surprisingly Simple"

From strawberry tarts to watermelon mojitos, Ina Garten has been serving up the sweetest summer recipes on her Instagram. Most recently, Garten added a savory dish to the mix that we want to recreate ASAP.

Her latest post shares an iteration of a pasta developed by her late friend, Jean Halberstam. Starring in-season tomatoes and fresh herbs, Garten calls this Summer Garden Pasta "another fabulous, surprisingly simple summer recipe" that she loves.

Want to learn how to prepare this cheesy main? This easily customizable dinner only takes 5 ingredients—alongside pantry staples—to make.

These are the ingredients you will need for this delicious dish:

4 pints cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons minced garlic (6 cloves)

18 large basil leaves, julienned, plus extra for serving

1 pound dried angel hair pasta

1½ cups grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for serving.

You will also need "good olive oil," kosher salt, ground black pepper and crushed red pepper flakes to taste.

First, combine all of your cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil (leave a few leaves on the side for plating later), ½ cup of olive oil, a dash of red pepper flakes, a teaspoon of salt and ground black pepper in a large bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set the mixture to the side on a counter or table for about 4 hours to marinate. This is easy to mix up in the afternoon so you have everything ready for when you're serving.

Once it's time to start making dinner, bring a large pot of water to a boil for your pasta. Of course salt the water before adding the pasta, but Garten also recommends adding a splash of olive oil for more flavor. Add in your angel hair pasta and cook until al dente. Because the pasta is so thin, it will cook quickly and only take 2 or 3 minutes for it to be done. Once strained, add your angel hair to the bowl with marinated cherry tomatoes and toss everything together. Mix in your Parmesan cheese and the remainder of the fresh basil leaves. With everything combined, it's ready to serve—just include some more grated cheese on top of each plate! It should make 6 servings.

We're all for cheesy pasta, and this one uses summer flavors for the ultimate bite. Fans are calling this recipe "a favorite recipe of all time" and "absolutely amazing." For more summer pasta recipes, our three-step Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta embraces the same fresh flavors as Garten's dish, and it's also quick to prep!

Up next: 30 Summer Pasta Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less