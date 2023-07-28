6 "Healthy" Granola Bars That Have As Much Sugar As a Doughnut

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a medium-sized doughnut has about 11.4 grams of sugar, which is all added sugar. That's about 31% of a male's and about 46% of a female's recommended daily intake of added sugar per the American Heart Association's recommendations.

Doughnuts are typically seen as the most sugary breakfast or snack that you can eat, but it's common to find a similar amount of added sugar in seemingly healthy foods, including granola bars. The granola bars we feature below are a nice treat to have in moderation, but it may be best to stick to a lower-sugar alternative if you're wanting a bar to add to your routine. Here are some of the most popular bars with as much added sugar as a doughnut, plus ways to include your favorite flavors in a healthy eating pattern.

1. Nature Valley's Oats 'N Dark Chocolate Crunchy Granola Bars (12g sugar, 12g added sugar)

These crunchy granola bars from Nature Valley include healthy ingredients like whole grain oats and dark chocolate, but they're loaded with added sugar. Honestly, a lot of Nature Valley's granola bar products are packed with added sugar, which is totally OK to enjoy once in a while, but be sure to check the nutrition label if you're looking for something less sugary to enjoy on the daily.

2. Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Soft Baked Breakfast Bars (13g sugar, 12g added sugar)

For a soft and chewy take on your usual granola bar, these breakfast bars will satisfy your sweet tooth. But they're not a healthy or fulfilling option to keep you fueled and energized for the rest of your day. The Apple Cinnamon flavor of these Nutri-Grain Soft Baked Breakfast Bars contain 12 grams of added sugar and only 130 calories, which is too little for a full "breakfast." For a healthier alternative that doesn't shy away from sweet, Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal has slightly less added sugar with 10 grams per serving, and it's definitely more satisfying than these bars with 282 calories per serving.

3. Clif Bar's Chocolate Chip Crunch Granola Bars (11g sugar, 11g added sugar)

These Clif Bars can be compared to a doughnut with 11 grams of added sugar per bar. While organic rolled oats and healthy grains like rye and barley are included in the ingredients, sugarcane juice is a top ingredient in this product. For crunchy granola that's completely customizable, try Grandpa's Homemade Granola which has only 7 grams of added sugar per serving, and it's more fiber-rich with 4 grams per serving.

4. Great Value Fruit & Grain Cereal Bars (12g sugar, 11g added sugar)

The Walmart strawberry-flavored cereal bars might seem like a healthier alternative to your favorite sugary cereal, but the nutritional value is probably not much different. With 12 grams of sugar, we recommend just enjoying your cereal of choice on occasion if that's what you're in the mood for. For something that you can devour more regularly, try one of our homemade cereal alternatives, like our Farro, Almond & Blueberry Breakfast Cereal with only 7 total sugars per serving and our Gluten-Free Cinnamon Crunch Cereal which has just 5 grams of sugar in a bowl.

5. Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip Granola Bars (13g sugar, 12g added sugar)

The Quaker Chewy granola bars typically contain less added sugar than a doughnut, but the Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars should be eaten in moderation if you're looking for a healthy snack. There are healthier ways to enjoy a chocolate-covered granola bar at home with significantly less added sugar. Try making our Chewy Granola Bars (7 grams of added sugar) and, once cooled, dip them in a low-sugar dark chocolate for a more nutritious treat.

6. Millville Chewy Dipped Peanut Butter Granola Bars (12g sugar, 12g added sugar)

Sold at Aldi, these Millville chocolate-dipped granola bars encounter the same issues we have with the Quaker variety: their regular bars have less sugar than a doughnut, but that's not the case with the chocolate-covered ones, which aren't the healthiest options for a midday snack. If you want a more satisfying snack that highlights peanut butter and has only 4 grams of added sugar, these No-Bake Granola Bars are the way to go.

