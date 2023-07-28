Why Are There So Many Frozen Fruit Recalls Right Now?

If you have been following food and health news recently, you may have noticed a surge in recalls, specifically around frozen fruit. At EatingWell, we have covered several frozen fruit recalls over the past few months that have impacted major grocery chains, including Trader Joe's, Kroger, Aldi, Costco and Walmart.

But what is causing all of these recalls to happen? Are packaged frozen fruits even safe to eat right now? Read on to learn more about why this is happening as we address these concerns and share tips on the safest ways to enjoy frozen fruit.

Keep in mind that while there have been multiple recalls released affecting various products, there have only been three types of fruit that have been contaminated with two types of foodborne illnesses. This has been causing all of these recall alerts.

The first to receive a surge in recalls was frozen organic strawberries. The strawberries, imported from certain farms in Baja California, Mexico, may have been contaminated with Hepatitis A, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Products that used these imported berries include Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend, Costco's Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries and Walmart's Great Value Sliced Strawberries, among other products. There have been 10 illnesses and 4 hospitalizations linked to this contamination.

On top of this, the FDA also announced a Listeria monocytogenes investigation connected to frozen mango and pineapple products sold at Trader Joe's, Kroger, Whole Foods, Target and other brands. The mango chunks and pineapple supplied by SunOpta (Sunrise Growers) may have been contaminated with Listeria bacteria. While there have been no illnesses connected to these voluntary recalls, check your freezer and throw away any affected products immediately.

While these recalls are serious, it's important to remember that frozen fruit is a healthy, budget-friendly way to keep produce on hand. You should not feel obligated to put yourself on a frozen fruit buying ban right now, as all impacted products have been removed from shelves. The two investigations happening at the same time is coincidental, and frozen fruit isn't any less safe than buying any other frozen vegetable or food product.

Regardless, if you want to take extra precautions, we understand. Instead of buying prepackaged frozen fruit, do it yourself at home. Buy your seasonal fruit fresh, wash them immediately and stock them in the freezer for a way to safely store for months on hand. That way, you know your fruit is washed to your standards and you can throw them into a healthy smoothie with ease and comfort.

