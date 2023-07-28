Yummy Dinners to Prep in 25 Minutes or Less for Better Blood Sugar (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

While it's normal for our blood sugar to rise after we eat, if it rises too high it'll eventually crash, leaving you feeling tired and irritable—which is not exactly ideal after an already tiring day. This week's delicious dinners will help keep your blood sugar in check, regardless of whether you have diabetes or not and can easily be prepared in 25 minutes or less so you can get the most out of your summer evenings.

Your Meal Plan

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels not only helps you feel energized, but research also shows that keeping blood sugar in check, especially in the evenings, may make it easier to fall and stay asleep. Opting for meals with a combination of whole grains, starchy vegetables, unsaturated fats and lean proteins—like the delicious dinners in this week's plan—will help keep things in check.

Tuesday's Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables is an easy dinner that's cooked entirely on a single sheet pan for quick cleanup. This dish gets its blood sugar benefits from different ingredients like protein- and omega-3-rich salmon and vegetables like sweet potatoes, green beans and mushrooms. While sweet potatoes are higher in carbohydrates than other vegetables, they're a great blood-sugar balancing food thanks to their fiber content, which slows down digestion, helping to prevent blood sugar spikes after meals. With flavor boosters like ginger, tahini and a little bit of soy sauce, this sheet-pan dinner is a favorite in my house.

Meal-Prep Tip: Make a double batch of quinoa on Monday to use on Wednesday.

Sunday: 20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Garlic Tomato Sauce with whole-wheat pita bread

Monday: Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens

Tuesday: Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables

Wednesday: Grilled Chicken & Vegetable Salad with Chickpeas & Fetawith a side of quinoa

Thursday: Baked Corned Beef & Cabbage with corn on the cob on the side

Friday: Baked Flounder with Fresh Lemon Pepper paired with Cauliflower Rice Pilaf

Something Sweet

When it comes to snacks, I'm usually more of a savory, salty snacker, but these slightly sweet Crispy Peanut Butter Balls are the exception. The dark chocolate and peanut butter help balance out the sweetness level. And they are quickly whipped up in 15 minutes and only require 30 minutes of freeze time. Added bonus: I know my husband loves them too.

Get the Recipe: ​​Crispy Peanut Butter Balls

I wish you all a great week, and if you have any questions or requests for future newsletters, please let me know by emailing ThePrep@eatingwell.com! Don't forget to add a recipe review if you try one.