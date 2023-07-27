Here's How You Can Get 50% Off Starbucks This August

Starbucks just introduced a Summer WinsDays discount, and it's one that you're not going to want to miss. We're marking our calendars right now because for two days in August, you can order a cold drink for 50% off at participating Starbucks locations across the U.S. Here's how you can make the most out of this deal.

There will be two opportunities to benefit from the Starbucks Summer WinsDays deal. If you're a Starbucks Rewards Member (and if you're not already, it's entirely free to join!), go to your participating location after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2 or Wednesday, August 9 and order your favorite cold drink. Apply the 50% off coupon on the app before ordering ahead, or ask your barista to add the coupon for you. And that's all it takes—yes, it's that easy! Enjoy your refreshing summer sip for half the price and thank us later.

The 50% off coupon only applies to the cold drink, excluding alcoholic, canned or bottled beverages sold at the store. So if you're in the mood for a frozen lemonade, a White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew or even a simple iced coffee, snag it cheaper next Wednesday or the following. The coupon can only be used once per person.

And if you end up missing the sale, don't fret: we have some recipes that can help quench your thirst. Check out our Starbucks Copycat Pink Drink and Iced Matcha Latte for budget-friendly choices worth making at home.

