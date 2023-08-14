Beans are versatile, flavorful, economical, environmentally-friendly and nutrient-dense edible seeds in the forms of pods within the legume family. They are used in many different types of cuisines across numerous cultures. Naturally low in fat with virtually no saturated fat or cholesterol and rich in fiber and protein, beans make for a heart- and gut-friendly addition to any eating plan. Beans are also rich in polyphenols, vitamins and minerals.

This article will highlight some of best beans to try, why we chose them and how to incorporate them into your eating plan.

The 7 Healthiest Beans to Eat, According to Dietitians

Despite current 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends eating 1 1/2 cups of beans each week for non-vegetarians and 3 cups each week for vegetarians, Americans continue to fall short. While all beans are nutritious, we highlighted some specific types due to their nutrient profile and versatility.

1. Lentils

Lentils are rich in polyphenols, plant-based compounds that have both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Higher intakes of polyphenols have been associated with lower risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer, according to a 2021 review published in Nutrients.

Lentils also have an impressive nutrient profile. A ½ cup serving of cooked lentils contains roughly 115 calories, 20 grams of carbohydrate, 9 grams of protein, 8 grams of fiber (about 34% of your daily recommended intake) and 0 grams of saturated fat. Researchers reviewed the health benefits of lentils in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, and highlighted the prebiotic carbohydrates found in lentils. Prebiotics feed good bacteria in our guts and contribute to the overall health of the gut microbiome. Research indicates that a diverse microbiome may help to prevent and treat gut-associated diseases, support healthy immune function and reduce the risk of certain types of cancer.

Lentils are not just nutritious, they are easy to eat, affordable and versatile. Incorporate lentils into your favorite soups, stews, rice and grain dishes. Or add them to salads, roasted or sautéed vegetables for a low-fat dose of protein and fiber.

2. White Beans

Several varieties of white beans exist with differences in size and subtle differences in flavor. Some of the most common ones include cannellini beans, butter beans (Lima beans), navy beans, and Great Northern beans. White beans are particularly rich in potassium, calcium, folate, and iron. A ½ cup serving of white beans contains roughly, 125 calories, 22 grams of carbohydrate, 9 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, 500 milligrams of potassium (about 15 to 19% depending on age and gender), 80 milligrams of calcium (8% daily value), 73 micrograms of folate (18% daily value) and 3.3 milligrams of iron (18% daily value). According to the USDA nutrient database, that ½ cup serving provides more potassium than one medium banana.

Potassium is an important electrolyte that plays a role in many functions of the body, including controlling blood pressure. The American Heart Association (AHA) suggests that healthy individuals who do not have kidney disease should eat adequate amounts of potassium to increase urinary excretion of sodium, which can help to decrease blood pressure.

White beans are a wonderful addition to chili, sauces (as a thickener), stews and can be smashed and added to sandwiches (like avocado toast with white beans) and wraps, or blended to make hummus and white bean dips. The creaminess of white beans adds wonderful texture and flavor to savory and hearty recipes. Think: creamy white Parmesan beans with sautéed greens.

3. Black Beans

Black beans are packed with nutrition and contain vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are rich in protein and fiber and are a great addition to any eating pattern, especially those that are plant-based, flexitarian, vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free.

As per the USDA, ½ cup of cooked black beans contains 120 calories, 21 grams of carbohydrate, 6 grams of fiber, 8 grams of protein, 40 milligrams of calcium (3% daily value), 3 milligrams of iron (17% daily value) and 28 milligrams of choline (5 to 7% daily value depending on age and gender).

Choline is a nutrient that's required to form membranes that surround your body cells. Your brain and nervous system rely on it to help regulate mood and control muscle contractions, according to the National Institute of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. Choline is particularly important for people who are trying to conceive, are pregnant or breastfeeding.

To consume more black beans, include them in rice or whole grain dishes. Pair them with heart-healthy avocado and calcium-rich cheese or cheese alternatives in quesadillas or as part of an egg, tofu or cauliflower rice scramble.

4. Chickpeas

Chickpeas, AKA garbanzo beans, are extremely versatile. They can be roasted, pan-fried, smashed, eaten cold, pureed into hummus or milled into flour and used in dough, pasta and baked goods. Their high fiber content makes them a great food to add to help relieve constipation, as well.

A ½ cup serving of chickpeas contains 135 calories, 22 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fat, 6 grams fiber, 7 grams of protein, 141 micrograms of folate (35% daily value), 2.4 milligrams of iron (13% daily value) and 249 milligrams of potassium (7 to 10% daily value depending on age and gender).

Folate is a water-soluble B vitamin that is necessary for protein metabolism and for maintaining cell health and function. For people who are pregnant or those trying to conceive, adequate folate intake is particularly important because it helps prevent neural tube defects in the fetus.

Beans like chickpeas have a low glycemic index. In the simplest terms, this means that they don't cause blood sugars to rise rapidly and crash, compared to foods like refined grains or added sugar. Their high fiber and protein content also helps delay gastric emptying which can increase feelings of fullness for longer. This is one of the reasons that a fiber-rich diet has been associated with weight loss and healthy weight maintenance.

In addition, the combination of fiber and protein makes beans a fantastic addition to a diabetes-friendly eating plan. In a 2018 review in Current Diabetes Reports, researchers found that higher intake of vegetables, whole-grain foods, legumes and nuts was associated with a substantially lower risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes and also led to improved glycemic control in all the people they observed, regardless of diabetes status.

5. Pinto Beans

Pinto beans are amongst the most popular beans that are consumed and this is for good reason. With 8 grams of fiber in 1/2-cup serving, they contribute to more than 25% of your daily fiber needs (depending on your age and gender), as well as more than 33% of your daily folate intake. Fiber is the indigestible part of a carbohydrate that helps to pull excess cholesterol out of the blood, support healthy digestion, regulate blood sugar and aid in satiety. They also contain many micronutrients including magnesium, copper, thiamine, iron, potassium and vitamin B6.

Add pinto beans to meatless versions of Sloppy Joe's, burrito bowls, quesadillas, wraps, grains, veggie dishes and soups.

6. Red Kidney Beans

Red kidney beans—most known for their inclusion in chili, rice and stewed bean dishes—are a reliable source of plant-based iron. With 2.6 milligrams per 1/2-cup serving, they contribute to about 14 to 33% of the daily value depending on age and gender.

Iron is an essential component of red blood cell production and is necessary for cell growth, synthesis of hormones, neurological development and cell function. Red kidney beans contain non-heme iron, which is less bioavailable (meaning it's not absorbed as easily) compared to heme iron found in animal products. To increase how well you absorbed the non-heme iron, pair red kidney beans with foods rich in vitamin C like fruits and vegetables.

For example, sauté onions and peppers with your red kidney beans, pair them with a tomato-based sauce or add a citrus dressing to salads.

7. Lupini Beans

Amongst the richest sources of protein, lupini beans contain 13 grams of protein (almost the same amount as 2 ounces of meat) in a 1/2 cup serving. Lupini beans are commonly sold in snack packs, making them a convenient and portable high-fiber and protein-rich snack.

In addition to protein, they are a good source of zinc (1.1 milligrams or about 14% of the daily value) and magnesium (45 milligrams or about 14% of the daily value). Zinc is an important mineral for immune function, wound healing and cellular health. Magnesium is a cofactor in more than 300 enzyme systems that regulate things like muscle and nerve control, protein synthesis and blood pressure regulation, to name a few.

If you are not snacking on lupini beans on their own, you can use them to make hummus, sauté them with aromatics as a side or use them to top salads or grain bowls.

Tips for Including Beans in a Healthy Diet

Beans are so versatile they can be added to almost any flavor profile or meal type. You can purchase dried or canned beans. If you are concerned about sodium in canned beans, rinse them before use to help remove some of the sodium used during packing. Opting to cook dried beans can help you control the sodium contact and customize the flavors as well.

Here are some easy ways to eat more beans:

Aim to do one meatless meal per week. Substitute animal protein with beans. If you are making a stir-fry, for example, try swapping beef or chicken for beans. Add beans to soups, chili, stews, eggs, tofu or veggie scrambles. Smash or blend beans with olive oil and a pinch of salt and spread them on sandwiches, toast, wraps or whole-grain crackers. Toss beans into salads or side dishes. Roast beans and eat them as a snack or add them to a salad for a crunchy crouton alternative. Purchase pre-made snack packs of beans such as roasted lupini beans or chickpeas. To increase the bioavailability of non-heme iron, pair your beans with foods rich in vitamin C, like fruits and vegetables.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which beans are the highest in protein?

All beans are good sources of protein. In fact, many beans contain upwards of 10 grams of protein per cup. Lupini beans contain 13 grams of protein per 1/2 cup serving. Lentils and Great Northern beans clock in at 9 to 10 grams of protein per ½ cup serving.

2. Are there any unhealthy beans?

Eating large amounts of beans is not suitable for everyone. People with gastrointestinal disease like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may have difficulty digesting certain types of carbohydrates found in beans and benefit from eating a low-FODMAP diet. A low-FODMAP (which is an acronym for fermentable oligo-, di- and monosaccharides and polyols) diet is a diagnostic tool meant to be followed temporarily to identify triggers of gastrointestinal symptoms. Because beans are resistant to digestion and feed your gut bacteria, they can often trigger symptoms in people who have gastrointestinal issues.

Beans have been demonized by people who follow certain dietary patterns due to their phytic acid content and lectin content. Both are antinutrients meaning they inhibit the absorption of certain nutrients. However, once beans are soaked, cooked or fermented, most of the phytic acid and lectin disappear. If you have any mineral deficiencies or gastrointestinal issues and are confused about eating beans, reach out to your doctor or a registered dietitian for guidance.

The Bottom Line

Beans are a nutritious, versatile and delicious addition to a well-balanced eating plan. Additionally, beans are satiating, budget-friendly, quick to prepare and convenient. Their impressive nutrition profile includes plant-based protein, fiber, polyphenols, vitamins and minerals. Also, low in fat—with virtually no saturated fat and cholesterol—beans are heart healthy. Regular consumption may a play a role in preventing certain diseases such as gut-related disease, diabetes, heart disease and colon cancer.

While all beans are nutritious, we've chosen to highlight the above due to their versatility and nutrition profile. If you are new to eating beans, increase your intake slowly while drinking ample amounts of water to reduce potential gas and bloating.