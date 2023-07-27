Step Aside Cottage Cheese—There's a Trendy Protein Taking Over and It Has 75% Less Sodium

Cottage cheese has been the unexpected food trend of 2023. The protein-packed ingredient was added to pasta sauce, ice cream, edible cookie dough and most recently a mustard dip, but now we think that it's finally time to say goodbye. We loved the cottage cheese trend while it lasted, but we're ready to move on to bigger and better—and creamier—things.

We're starting to see a new ingredient replace the curdled cheese in some recent viral recipes. Alton Brown's dairy-free chocolate pie, low-calorie mango pudding and more spins on your favorite desserts have been gaining a lot of popularity for starring a specific nutritious, plant-based food.

The soon-to-be-trending-everywhere ingredient in question? Silken tofu. Now before you click away, here's why it's so great and how you can start incorporating it into your dishes.

Silken tofu is a smooth variety of tofu with a higher water content than any other type, so it can be a hydrating and creamy addition to a recipe. Plus, it's a healthy, satisfying choice. One half cup of silken tofu has 8 grams of protein and more calcium and vitamin B-12 than the same size serving of 2% cottage cheese. Silken tofu also has no carbohydrates and nearly 75% less sodium than cottage cheese, making it a light yet filling alternative with a more subtle taste.

And there's no denying that the creamy texture of silken tofu beats the bumpy curdles in cottage cheese. Its custard-like consistency helps elevate desserts, sauces and even smoothies.

When you buy your block of silken tofu to try it out, here are some ways you can incorporate it into each meal in your day:

Breakfast: Smoothies are a quick and simple way to include silken tofu, and recipes like our Coffee-Banana Smoothie and Strawberry-Almond Smoothie. If you're not all for the sweet sip in the morning, try this Scrambled Egg with Tofu for a savory bite.

Lunch: All you need is 10 minutes to whip up this Vegan Cold Cucumber Soup. Add fresh cucumber, garlic and other herbs and spices with your silken tofu and pair with a slice of crusty bread after chilling. Yum!

Dinner: Casseroles are a dinner winner, and this Baked Rice with Roasted Corn, Peppers & Onions recipe is no exception. This plant-based meal is perfect for using up your summer produce before it goes out of season, and the silken tofu helps pack each serving with 7 grams of protein.

Dessert: Our highly-rated Chocolate Raspberry Tofu Pie is a no-brainer. Silky, sweet and fruity, fans have called this recipe "fabulous" and the "best tofu dessert ever."

