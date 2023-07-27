I Finally Made the 5-Ingredient TikTok Boat Dip—Here's How I Made It High Protein

We can always count on TikTok to serve us plenty of inspiring recipe ideas, whether they're packed full of cottage cheese, feta pasta or juicy watermelon. While the cottage cheese trend is still taking over my feed regularly, another cottage-free recipe has joined its ranks: Boat Dip.

I'm no sailor, but this dip definitely piqued my interest. Most versions have just five ingredients: sour cream, a packet of taco seasoning, shredded cheese, canned Rotel and a sprinkle of cilantro. Other versions add bacon—this recipe from cheeseboard whiz Samantha Bauchmann uses a whole pack of bacon to add an extra smoky-salty kick—and some suggest leveling up and including fresh tomatoes and peppers in place of the Rotel. (That kind of prep effort would qualify your dish as Yacht Dip, in my humble opinion.)

For my first trip on the high seas of Boat Dip territory, I decided to keep things simple, but with a few minor changes. First, I opted for plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, partly because I already had it on hand and partly because it boosts the protein content of the dip. A cup of nonfat Greek yogurt contains 25 grams of protein to sour cream's less impressive 6 grams. And while I can't taste much of a difference in flavor, Greek yogurt—especially the full-fat and reduced-fat versions—tends to have more creamy body that gives this dip great texture. Plus, you might even appreciate the anti-inflammatory benefits of Greek yogurt if you add more of it to your routine.

And if you, like me, prefer your dips on the spicy side, you might want to trade in your packet of taco seasoning for an eclectic mix of spices from your own rack. I opted for a mixture of chili powder, cayenne pepper, chipotle powder and flakes, ancho chili powder, habanero powder, garlic-onion powder and a little salt and pepper. Our recipe for Taco Seasoning is a great starting place when it comes to customizing your own spice blend, and you can sprinkle in more of spicier ingredients, like cumin or chili powder, according to your taste.

Here's the recipe as I made it:

1 1/2 cups plain whole-milk yogurt

2 tbsp. taco seasoning

1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chiles, like hot Rotel

1 cup shredded cheese

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Add more taco seasoning to taste.

I'm not always won over by TikTok recipes, but this one impressed me. With practically no effort involved, I whipped up an easy, filling dip that reminded me of scooping up part of a seven-layer dip. (Here's our favorite formula for that classic appetizer, by the way.) I paired a scoop of the dip with tortilla chips to eat for lunch the day I made it, but it was even better the next day, after the flavors had time to mingle and meld.

To make it your own, add in your favorite ingredients, like fresh lime juice and zest, green onions or fresh diced peppers to add brightness and crunch. You could even opt for bacon in this recipe, though we'd recommend cooking and crumbling just half a pack to help keep the sodium manageable.

You could easily win over a crowd by bringing a bowl of this shareable app to your next summer get-together, or stow away the recipe for a tailgate treat later in the fall. Heck, pair it up with dips like our Almost Chipotle's Guacamole and Loaded Black Bean Dip for a spread of snacks that will have everybody too full for dinner. Boat Dip might be your key to painlessly improving your appetizer game—no captain's hat required.