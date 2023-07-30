I'm a Dietitian & This Is My Favorite Way to Cook to Save Time & Use Minimal Dishes

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

Growing up, my family enjoyed spending time around the table and sharing a meal together. While my mom was the head chef indoors, my dad was the master of the grill. He had a gas grill and multiple charcoal grills at his disposal, depending on how much time he had to cook and how many people he was feeding. I would often join him outside in the summer months and chat while watching how he started the fire and tended to foods he was cooking. To me, grilled foods taste like nostalgia and will always be synonymous with warm weather.

Pictured Recipe: Grilled Sea Bass with Charred Tomato & Corn Salad

If you don't regularly grill, you may feel intimidated by the prospect of starting (and keeping up) a fire and knowing how to cook things properly over an open flame. Luckily, we have several delicious grilling recipes—from easy veggie sides to protein-packed main dishes—to help walk you through the process. And if you ask me, the positives of grilling are so compelling that once you get comfortable with it, you may find yourself trying to grill your meals as often as you can (beyond just the summer season). Here are a few reasons why I can't get enough.

Grilling is faster than other types of cooking.

Charcoal grills can take a bit of time to set up and get going (usually around 10 or 15 minutes), but gas grills turn on immediately, so they're ready for use in minutes. Once the grill grates or coals are hot, grilling can cook foods faster than baking, boiling or even sauteing. For example, our Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad recipe takes just 10 minutes of active time and only requires cooking the steak for 3 to 5 minutes per side, depending on how cooked you like yours.. Grilling your steak takes about half the time than roasting it, like in our Sheet-Pan Steak & Potatoes recipe. Especially on summer nights when I don't have much time to cook, I'll fire up the gas grill for a quick and healthy meal that leaves me little-to-no cleanup afterward.

Grilling uses fewer dishes.

Since you can cook foods directly on the grill grates, you don't have to worry about cleaning up pots, pans or baking dishes after your meal. All that needs to be cleaned is whatever you used to prepare foods and eat your meal. While things are cooking on the grill, I clean any cutting boards, knives or bowls I'm finished with. Since most foods need to be checked or flipped every few minutes, this is a good way to use of your time without stepping away for too long.

Grilling adds flavor while relying less on added fat.

We all probably know the iconic smokiness and depth associated with grilled foods, usually from the aesthetically-pleasing char marks. This creates what's called a maillard reaction, where carbohydrates in food are caramelized and proteins are denatured and transformed into something deeply flavorful—all without added fat, salt or sugar. To avoid flare-ups with the flame, I like to grill vegetables without oil or seasonings until they're cooked to my liking, and then I'll add a drizzle of oil and flavorings once they're removed from the grill. This helps me to use less while maximizing flavor and nutrition. Plus, even if you add a coating of oil to proteins or other foods before grilling, you will likely use less than you would if you were baking or sauteing.

The bottom line

If you don't usually grill, I hope this gave you a few reasons to give it a try. Whether you're going on a camping trip, want to enjoy the summer weather or simply looking for ways to save time, grilling is a great option for healthy and fast meals. We have plenty of nutritious grilling recipes that showcase the flavor of the season to help inspire you, too. For more budget- or beginner-friendly cooking tips and recipes, check out Thrifty.