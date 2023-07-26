Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Beefy Crunch Burrito—but Is It Healthy?

Just like their Mexican Pizzas, Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite item per request.

Starting August 3, the Beefy Crunch Burrito will once again be available for purchase for a limited time. Rewards Members of the chain chose the meaty burrito to return over the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco in a 60-40 vote. The burrito hasn't been on Taco Bell's menu since 2018, and it's finally making a comeback.

But is the Beefy Crunch Burrito a healthy choice for lunch or dinner? Before you line up in your local Taco Bell drive-thru, here's what you should know.

Here's the nutritional breakdown of one Taco Bell Beefy Crunch Burrito:

460 calories

19 grams of fat

6 grams of saturated fat

1040 milligrams of sodium

58 grams of carbohydrates

5 grams of fiber

4 grams of sugar

13 grams of protein

There are some positive aspects about this burrito. First, it's pretty low in calories for a complete meal, according to our own recipe nutrition guidelines. Plus, it has fiber and protein, assuring that you will stay fuller for longer.

However, there are some things to keep in mind. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) guidelines, Americans should aim to consume less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium each day. This means that the Beefy Crunch Burrito contains just over 45% of the recommended daily intake, making it a very high source of sodium. Plus, it's important to note the saturated fat in this burrito, as it is over our recommended diabetes-friendly and heart-healthy parameters for a full meal.

With this in mind, we wouldn't recommend adding the Beefy Crunch Burrito to your regular meal rotation, but that doesn't mean you can't try it out! At EatingWell, we believe that any food or drink can be included in a healthy eating pattern when enjoyed in moderation, so if you have been looking forward to this re-releasing, it's totally OK to treat yourself. But if you're just in the mood for a burrito in general, try one of our own beefy recipes like these Steak Burritos for a healthy, filling and delicious dish.

