Trader Joe's New Candle is a Fan-Favorite Scent, and It Literally Costs $3.99

Trader Joe's just announced the winner of their Scent-sational Candle Contest, and you might even recognize the scent if you grabbed last holiday's candle advent calendar.

It may be surprising that the grocery store had a contest for fans to vote on a candle scent, but candles are actually one of the most beloved products from the chain. For years in a row, scented candles have been voted as a favorite household product in the brand's annual Customer Choice Awards.

So when it came to this recent candle contest, there was an overwhelming majority of one leafy, fresh smell: eucalyptus. Since being revealed as the runaway winner, you can now buy a Trader Joe's Eucalyptus Scented Candle at your location in the household goods section.

This 5.7-ounce seasonal candle has a burn time of approximately 24 hours. Its soy wax blend and lead-free cotton wick come in a sleek tin that you'll want to put on your counter. Expect the candle's mint-like earthy aroma to fill up your living and kitchen space. If you love the new eucalyptus candle's bright scent, try adding eucalyptus oil into your diffuser—it can actually help relieve headaches and migraines, according to research.

The best part about this new eucalyptus candle is that it only costs $3.99. It's no wonder that these irresistible candles are loved by fans! Alongside their candles, we're big advocates of the budget-friendly grocery grabs at Trader Joe's, from their summery drinks to our editors' favorite spread.

What are you waiting for? Run—don't walk—to your nearest TJ's and snag this scent. It's a part of the seasonal lineup, so give it a whiff before it's too late! And while you're there, check out the 2023 winner's of Trader Joe's Crew Recipe Contest and add some of the easy winning recipes' ingredients to your cart.

