The Surprising Reason You Might Be Bloated, According to a Dietitian

If you've been struggling with uncomfortable belly bloat, you're not alone. According to an extensive survey of nearly 90,000 people, one in seven Americans experience bloating every week. Fortunately, a recent Instagram post by Abbey Sharp, RD, a renowned registered dietitian and creator of the popular food blog and YouTube channel Abbey's Kitchen, reveals a surprising perspective on belly bloating: it might be happening because you're not eating enough.

"The real reason you're bloated is because you're not eating enough," states Sharp in the video. "This one simple thing [eating more] may completely fix your digestive struggles for good."

You might wonder how this is possible, especially when you may have heard that overeating causes bloating. However, Sharp explains that undereating or erratic eating patterns can also wreak havoc on your digestive system.

According to the National Centre for Eating Disorders in the U.K., depriving your body of sufficient nutrients and calories can trigger a stress response in your gut, leading to an uncomfortable bloated feeling and other symptoms of gastrointestinal distress. Your body's natural defense mechanism interprets the lack of nourishment as a sign to save energy, potentially slowing digestion and causing bloating.

"Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and eating disorders are actually a very common comorbidity," Sharp explained in the post. "Research suggests that of women diagnosed with eating disorders, 50% had IBS and 98% had a functional gut disorder."

While there are several reasons for this correlation, Sharp said, "Calorie restriction can cause digestive organs to atrophy, which can lead to constipation, bloating and poor gut motility. Limited food variety can also disrupt the balance of bacteria. The gut and digestive enzyme production while potentially exacerbating or causing food intolerances."

Sharp adds that another common reason for belly bloat is high intake of fiber-rich foods without other nutrients to support their digestion and absorption. "Excess fiber intake in massive low-calorie salads can cause bloating and poor digestion," explained Sharp. "Also, chewing lots of gum or drinking carbonated beverages to suppress appetite can result in a lot of swallowing of air, which can ultimately make you bloat."

