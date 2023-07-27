The #1 Anti-Inflammatory Snack to Buy at Target, According to a Dietitian

Whether you like to browse the aisles of Target with your red cart and coffee in tow, or prefer to swoop in fast and pick up your online order, we're certain you're going to want to add this dietitian-approved anti-inflammatory snack to your cart this week.

But, let's rewind first. Why should you be eating anti-inflammatory foods?

The World Health Organization lists chronic inflammatory diseases—like diabetes, heart disease and arthritis—as the greatest threat to human health, causing the most deaths on a global level. If you have a chronic inflammatory condition, it's important to be proactive about your dietary choices and plan ahead to keep snacks on hand that will support your health goals and tamp down inflammation levels.

And, to be honest, eating for disease prevention is a good idea even if you're perfectly healthy. Fortunately, an ideal anti-inflammatory between-meal bite is just a quick Target run away.

The whole foods you'll find in the aisles are an obvious first stop, but there are some surprisingly nutritious packaged options, too. Curious what ingredients to look for—and what our No. 1 snack pick is? Keep reading.

How to Pick a Healthy, Anti-Inflammatory Snack

While there are currently no standardized, science-backed protocols for lowering inflammation, research does show that eating whole foods that contain nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and fiber can reduce inflammation. That goes for snacks as well as anti-inflammatory meals, of course. Here are some dietitian-approved tips to keep in mind when seeking out inflammation-lowering snacks:

Look for a Good Source of Fiber (>10% Daily Value per serving)

Aim for options that have at least 3 grams of fiber per serving—which will help you hit 10% or more of your DV. Fiber keeps you fuller for longer and also manages your blood sugar response after eating. That's because fiber takes longer for your body to digest than other sources of carbohydrates (like the simple kind), so you won't have the sudden spike in blood sugars that can contribute to inflammation over time.

Opt for Foods with Low or No Added Sugars (<4 grams per serving)

Why limit added sugars? Excessive amounts have been tied to inflammatory conditions, like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association recommends that women consume no more than 25 grams, or 6 teaspoons, of added sugar a day—and that men keep their intake under 36 grams, or 9 teaspoons. Given that the average U.S. adult gets at least twice this amount daily, limiting your snack choices to ones that fall below the 4-gram mark will give you more wiggle room for added sugars in meals and other eating occasions. Choose snacks naturally sweetened from fruits like dates and cherries without added sugars for a better-for-you option that can satisfy a sweet tooth while also offering beneficial vitamins and minerals.

Choose Antioxidant-Containing Ingredients

Antioxidants, such as polyphenols, are the "good guys" abundant in plant-based foods (think fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts). Research published in Antioxidants shows that eating a diet high in antioxidants can fight off free radicals that create an inflammatory response in your body, as well as benefit your microbiome—which could also have anti-inflammatory effects.

Nosh on Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Don't fear fats! We're talking about foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids, such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). These latter two types of omega-3s—which are abundant in seafood choices—may be an unlikely snack choice for those who don't typically tear into a can of sardines between meetings. But how about throwing some smoked salmon onto half of a whole-grain bagel? Or go for plant-based omega-3 snacks that contain ALA, like walnuts, chia seeds, avocado and flaxseed.

Go Low-Sodium (<10% Daily Value per serving)

If you struggle with chronic inflammation related to high blood pressure, it's recommended to limit your sodium intake. Sodium is an electrolyte that your body needs to conduct nerve impulses and perform other important functions, but too much of it can increase blood pressure and trigger inflammation. Try to limit your sodium intake to less than 2,300 milligrams each day, and opt for snacks that deliver less than 10% of that total DV. While nuts are a great, heart-healthy option, often individual packages of them are higher in sodium. Look for options that will deliver fiber, good-for-you fats and sustaining protein without the excess salt.

Keep in mind, while it's important to choose foods that contain as many of these ingredients as possible, it can be tricky to find a snack that hits all of them. Do your best—no judgments!—and choose a snack that you can afford, that you will eat, and that fits your lifestyle (especially if you need a portable, shelf-stable option for on the go). That said, this one checks every box.

The #1 Best Anti-Inflammatory Packaged Snack at Target

And now for the big reveal: It's the Cherry Pie Larabar. It's made with just three ingredients—dates, almonds and unsweetened dried cherries—all of which have been shown to help lower inflammation. Each bar contains 4 grams of filling fiber (16% DV), 0 grams of sodium, no added sugar, and antioxidants like polyphenols and vitamin E. At $1.23 per serving, these bars can also fit into your weekly budget with a little planning. (And they're much cheaper and better for you than the chocolate chip granola bars with added sugar you'd get from the office vending machine.)

Plus, research shows that this trifecta of ingredients supports an anti-inflammatory diet. Let's take a closer look:

Dates

A review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences suggests that eating dates may have positive impacts on vascular health, thanks to their antioxidant and fiber content. While more studies are needed, it certainly won't hurt to add the naturally sweet fruit to your diet. If you have diabetes, or are simply just trying to be mindful of your sugar intake, be sure to pair dates with other nutrient-dense foods (like the fat and protein offered by the nuts in this Cherry Pie Larabar).

Almonds

A recent 2022 systematic review and meta-analysis of studies, published in the journal Advanced Nutrition, found that eating almonds helped lower some inflammatory markers, like C-reactive protein (CRP) and interleukin 6 (IL-6). Experts believe that nutrients such as magnesium and vitamin E play a role in the benefit. Magnesium helps support heart health, and vitamin E has been shown to combat free radicals and lower inflammation in the body.

Cherries

Last, but certainly not least, the unsweetened dried cherries in this flavor of Larabar really seal the deal on this anti-inflammatory snack. A 2018 review of studies, published in the journal Nutrients, found that eating cherries helped prevent and/or decrease oxidative stress and inflammation, thanks to their antioxidant content (hello, anthocyanins!). Anthocyanins are a compound that give cherries their red hue, and they're known to fight off free radicals. While the amount of cherries consumed in these studies was much higher (a range of 45 to 270 cherries per day) than the amount you'd get in a single Larabar, you could still reap some of the benefits of this super fruit.

The Bottom Line

Next time you're browsing the aisles of Target, toss a box of Larabar Cherry Pie Bars into your cart. Convenient and shelf-stable, these nutrient-dense bars made from whole foods can provide a good-for-you snack choice that offers fiber, antioxidants and other vitamins and minerals essential to supporting your anti-inflammatory diet.

