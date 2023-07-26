There's an Active Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Ground Beef—Here's What to Know

Be sure to fully cook your beef to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Published on July 26, 2023
a photo of a beef patty
Photo: Getty Images

There's an active investigation surrounding ground beef. Lean ground beef products sold at ShopRite locations in three states are connected to an outbreak of Salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Currently, there are 16 illnesses and six hospitalizations related to this outbreak. While there is no recall as investigators are looking to pin down the source product, all of the people affected reported eating 80% lean ground beef bought at Connecticut, New Jersey and New York ShopRites.

Any raw ground beef can contain bacteria, including Salmonella. Cooking your ground beef at a 160° Fahrenheit internal temperature should make it safe to eat, but be mindful of this outbreak if you live in the impacted area.

Those infected with Salmonella bacteria may experience common symptoms, including fever, stomach cramps and diarrhea. Once infected, one can experience symptoms anywhere from six hours to six days after consumption, and illness can last up to five days.

While Salmonella is not typically a life-threatening bacteria, those in vulnerable groups like young children, adults 65 years and older and immunocompromised individuals may experience more severe symptoms. If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms after consuming ground beef, call your healthcare provider immediately.

Foodborne illnesses can quickly spread to other people, food and surfaces, so be sure to follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) cleaning tips if you believe your home has been contaminated.

