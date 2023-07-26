Ina Garten's 5 Tips for Making Pancakes Are Life-Changing

Pancakes are a timeless and versatile breakfast classic. Whether you eat it plain, incorporate popular add-ins like blueberries, chocolate chips and sprinkles or play with the mix until you get your preferred texture, there's nearly always a way to make pancakes enjoyable for the crowd and yourself.

Barefoot Contessa and Food Network star Ina Garten has created a few impressive variations to pancakes that are worth knowing before you pour your next ladle of batter for any meal. After all, pancakes aren't just for breakfast—they can steal the show at any time of the day if prepared with a bit of finesse. Here are five ways Garten elevates her pancakes.

Tip 1: Use Clarified Butter

Have you ever noticed your butter has burned in the pan before you can even pour the batter into the skillet? Me too. That burnt color and taste usually comes from the milk solids in butter. If you remove the milk solids, the remaining product is clarified butter which has a much higher smoke point, meaning it's great for cooking at higher temperatures. Frying your pancakes in clarified butter will not only give them a beautiful golden color, but it will also enhance the taste without the risk of burning. No worries if you don't have clarified butter, because you can make it at home in your microwave or on your stovetop.

Tip 2: Bake the Pancakes

For a more unconventional method, Garten bakes pancakes individually in gratin dishes. This technique yields a pancake that's a delicious cross between a traditional pancake and a Dutch baby. After baking, she garnishes the pancakes with fresh berries and a drizzle of maple syrup, providing a gorgeous, colorful presentation and a burst of fruity freshness that each diner can eat out of their own pan. Try similar recipes like our Apple Puffed Oven Pancake or Sheet-Pan Pancakes.

Tip 3: Top the Pancakes with a Fruit Sauce

Replacing traditional maple syrup with a homemade fruit sauce is one way to add flavor to your pancakes. Garten recommends a sauce made from fresh berries, which lends a delightful tartness that perfectly balances the sweetness of the pancakes. We even have our own Quick Mixed Berry Pancake Sauce you can use. It's a less sweet alternative to maple syrup that also adds a vibrant splash of color and nutrients to your breakfast plate.

Tip 4: Add Lemon & Ricotta in the Mix

Because pancakes have a reputation for being rather sweet, Garten introduces a zingy twist to the mix with lemon and ricotta. In her Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes recipe, she encourages infusing the pancake batter with creamy ricotta cheese and the fresh juice and zest of lemons. We follow suit with our healthy Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes recipes. This unique flavor combination adds a refreshing lightness to the pancake, and the ricotta provides a delightful, almost airy texture. Try it out, and you'll never want to go back to your regular batter again.

Tip 5: Make Savory Corn Pancakes for a Dinner Appetizer or Side

Who says pancakes are only for breakfast? Similar to our Herbed Cornbread Pancakes, Garten busts this myth with her savory Fresh Corn Pancakes recipe wherein she mixes cornmeal, corn flour, fresh corn and chives into the batter. The result is a pancake that takes on the texture of a soft and buttery cornbread and is bursting with the seasonal flavors of corn and chives. Served with smoked salmon or a dollop of crème fraîche, these savory delights remind us that even pancakes can turn any meal into a gourmet feast.

If you've been looking for convincing reasons to make more pancakes, Ina Garten's tips are just what you need. So, grab your spatula and get ready to flip some pancakes that will have your friends, family and yourself wanting more. Trust us and Garten—these tips are bound to make your pancake game a stack above the rest.

