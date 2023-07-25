The Best 5-Ingredient Recipes Made From Trader Joe's Products, According to Employees

Trader Joe's just announced the winners of the TJ's Crew Recipe Contest, and every single recipe looks delicious and dreamy.

Last month, the grocery chain challenged their crew members to come up with a stand-out 5-ingredient recipe—omitting kitchen staples from the count like salt, pepper, oil, butter and sugar—that uses all Trader Joe's products.

After receiving countless concoctions, here are the recipes from workers across the country that have been awarded, according to employees, are worth the try.

Korean-Inspired Cold Noodles

Taking home the grand prize is Miami-based Trader Joe's worker Jessi YouJeong Jo with their Korean-Inspired Cold Noodles. Using the brand's capellini pasta, Korean gochujang sauce, furikake seasoning, organic herb salad mix and hard-boiled eggs, this dinner is simple, savory and satisfying. If you try it and love it, we have some more cold noodle recipes for you to taste next. Our new 25-Minute Peanut Noodles require three steps, so you can enjoy this quick and easy vegetarian dish in no time.

Strawberry Matcha Tiramisu

Talk about a name that will make you drool! This second-place Strawberry Matcha Tiramisu was created by Virginian employee Mackenzie Mendelson, and the thought of combining TJ's freeze-dried strawberries, mascarpone cheese, chocolate chip pain au lait and matcha green tea sounds divine. And with anti-inflammatory properties from the strawberries and the heart-healthy benefits of matcha, we're looking to make this creamy summer dessert ASAP.

Maple & Harissa Glazed Sweet Potatoes

These Maple & Harissa Glazed Sweet Potatoes are a comforting side dish that have us looking forward to fall. Third place winner Ry Keener from Federal Way, Washington knows how to marry sweet and spicy in every bite with their recipe, and you probably already have a majority of the ingredients on hand. Just grab some sweet potatoes, garlic, TJ's Traditional Tunisian Harissa and the store's sweet and spicy pecans on your next trip—you should have everything else (olive oil, maple syrup and sea salt) in your pantry! If you need more ideas to use up the harissa, check out these healthy recipes.

Croque Monsieur Bread Pudding

Another cozy dish that has us dreaming of cooler weather, Lexington-based worker Kyra Lewis' Croque Monsieur Bread Pudding received a deserved honorable mention. Combining savory Aged Switzerland Le Gruyère Cheese and uncured black forest ham with buttery crescent rolls was a genius move, modernizing the classic meals we know and love. While it's bound to be delicious, if you were seeking out a sweeter bread pudding recipe, you have to try our Sweet Potato Bread Pudding with Pecan Praline Sauce.

