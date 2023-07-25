The Best 5-Ingredient Recipes Made From Trader Joe's Products, According to Employees

We want to try every single dish!

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023
a photo of a Trader Joe's storefront
Photo: Getty Images

Trader Joe's just announced the winners of the TJ's Crew Recipe Contest, and every single recipe looks delicious and dreamy.

Last month, the grocery chain challenged their crew members to come up with a stand-out 5-ingredient recipe—omitting kitchen staples from the count like salt, pepper, oil, butter and sugar—that uses all Trader Joe's products.

After receiving countless concoctions, here are the recipes from workers across the country that have been awarded, according to employees, are worth the try.

Korean-Inspired Cold Noodles

Taking home the grand prize is Miami-based Trader Joe's worker Jessi YouJeong Jo with their Korean-Inspired Cold Noodles. Using the brand's capellini pasta, Korean gochujang sauce, furikake seasoning, organic herb salad mix and hard-boiled eggs, this dinner is simple, savory and satisfying. If you try it and love it, we have some more cold noodle recipes for you to taste next. Our new 25-Minute Peanut Noodles require three steps, so you can enjoy this quick and easy vegetarian dish in no time.

Strawberry Matcha Tiramisu

Talk about a name that will make you drool! This second-place Strawberry Matcha Tiramisu was created by Virginian employee Mackenzie Mendelson, and the thought of combining TJ's freeze-dried strawberries, mascarpone cheese, chocolate chip pain au lait and matcha green tea sounds divine. And with anti-inflammatory properties from the strawberries and the heart-healthy benefits of matcha, we're looking to make this creamy summer dessert ASAP.

Maple & Harissa Glazed Sweet Potatoes

These Maple & Harissa Glazed Sweet Potatoes are a comforting side dish that have us looking forward to fall. Third place winner Ry Keener from Federal Way, Washington knows how to marry sweet and spicy in every bite with their recipe, and you probably already have a majority of the ingredients on hand. Just grab some sweet potatoes, garlic, TJ's Traditional Tunisian Harissa and the store's sweet and spicy pecans on your next trip—you should have everything else (olive oil, maple syrup and sea salt) in your pantry! If you need more ideas to use up the harissa, check out these healthy recipes.

Croque Monsieur Bread Pudding

Another cozy dish that has us dreaming of cooler weather, Lexington-based worker Kyra Lewis' Croque Monsieur Bread Pudding received a deserved honorable mention. Combining savory Aged Switzerland Le Gruyère Cheese and uncured black forest ham with buttery crescent rolls was a genius move, modernizing the classic meals we know and love. While it's bound to be delicious, if you were seeking out a sweeter bread pudding recipe, you have to try our Sweet Potato Bread Pudding with Pecan Praline Sauce.

Up next: I'm a Food Editor & These Are the 6 Items I Always Buy at Trader Joe's

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of some of the products featured in the fan-favorite list and an Aldi storefront
Aldi Just Announced Its 2023 Fan-Favorite Products—Find Out If Your Favorites Made the List
4538921.jpg
18 Anti-Inflammatory Desserts You'll Want to Make Forever
Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins
23 Healthy Desserts You Can Make in Three Steps or Less
a photo of a Trader Joe's storefront
7 of the Best New Products Coming to Trader Joe's This Spring, According to Employees
Herby Mediterranean Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms
20 Easy High-Protein Dinners for High Blood Pressure
Trader Joe's products
11 of the Best Fall Products Coming to Trader Joe's, According to Employees
Sheet Pan Hawaiian Shrimp
Our 20 Best New Anti-Inflammatory Recipes You'll Want to Make Again and Again
a collage featuring Trader Joe's products Turkey Flavored Gravy and Cornbread Stuffing
6 Trader Joe's Products to Stock Up on for a Semi-Homemade Thanksgiving, According to Employees
a recipe photo of the Beans on Toast
 30 Days of Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts
Trader Joe's storefront
12 New Trader Joe's Hacks You Need to Try, According to Employees
Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
22 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners for Summer
Egg in a Hole Peppers with Avocado Salsa
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan
Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
30-Day Breakfast Plan for Diabetes
Trader Joe's storefront on a designed background
The Best Items to Buy at Trader Joe's, According to a Former Employee
Ricotta Gnocchi with Spring Vegetables
25 Spring Recipes For Sunday Dinner
Fried chicken breasts with vegetables and spices in a frying pan
The Best Low-Cholesterol Meal Delivery Services for Healthy Dining at Home