What Is the 75 Soft Challenge? Pros & Cons

We have covered the 75 HARD Challenge, which is a fitness program that includes two 45-minute workouts (one having to be outside), maintaining a healthy eating pattern, drinking a gallon of water, reading 10 pages of a nonfiction book and taking a progress photo every single day for 75 days. And if there's a day that you miss any part of the challenge, you have to start over from day one.

This might seem like a lot, and that's because it is. Not everyone has the time each day to complete 90 minutes of exercise, but that's entirely OK. And there's a new variation of this program that might be a more doable option for busier people looking to take on the challenge.

The 75 Soft Challenge is going viral on TikTok for being a variation of 75 HARD that's a less demanding fit for some lifestyles. Here's everything you need to know about this program alternative and its pros and cons.

What Is the 75 Soft Challenge?

The reason why many are starting the 75 Soft Challenge is similar to the appeal of 75 HARD: to help prioritize and satisfy their physical and mental health.

These are the daily rules for the new challenge:

Follow a healthy eating pattern and only drink alcohol on social occasions. Exercise for 45 minutes, allowing one day a week to be an active rest day. Drink 3 liters of water. Read 10 pages from a book of your choice.

Off the bat, it's easy to spot the difference between this challenge and 75 HARD. First, no progress photos are required, which we personally love. Daily photos are not a realistic indicator of your physical and mental progress, and taking and potentially posting these photos every day can lead to a negative relationship with your body, according to a study conducted by the International Journal of Eating Disorders.

Plus, this version of the challenge is less demanding. Including a rest day each week (and not needing to start over if you do) is practical, and 75 Soft only requires you to drink 3 liters of water a day, which is a little less than a gallon. About 3 liters of water is close to the approximated recommended amount of fluids for adults to consume each day, according to the Institutes of Medicine. But a lot of your daily water intake comes from food, so try to keep in mind that you don't need to be chugging all that water to meet your hydration needs. If you're feeling bloated, have a headache or you have to pee more than usual, these are signs that you could be drinking too much water.

Something that the 75 Soft and 75 HARD challenges share is following a healthy eating pattern of your choosing. While this allows flexibility to choose a diet that's well-suited to your nutritional needs, there's a lack of direction on which eating pattern to choose if you're unsure of where to start. These top healthy eating habit tips provide some dietitian-approved goals that may be easy for you to implement on your journey. Plus, if you're looking for a specific eating style, the Mediterranean Diet has been noted to be one of the healthiest and easiest diets to follow.

75 Soft vs. 75 Hard: Which Is Better?

The bottom line: while both fitness programs have elements that can improve your lifestyle, the main flaws of the 75 HARD Challenge seem to have been fixed in the new 75 Soft Challenge. We think that 75 Soft is a generally healthy program that can provide great benefits to your body and mind. Its flexibility and less demanding nature makes it a more doable approach to the 75 HARD Challenge. But if there are days that you can't squeeze in a full 45-minute workout into your routine, 5-minute walks on your breaks can significantly help your physical and mental health, according to a new study.

