Ina Garten Just Shared Her 5 Most Popular Summer Recipes—Including a Watermelon Mojito That Fans Call "Perfect"

Summertime is in full swing, and we're taking time to enjoy all of the flavor-packed summer recipes we can before the season gets away from us. With produce like watermelon, tomatoes, cucumbers and squash in peak season, there's a lot to love about summer menu possibilities—and Ina Garten just expanded our horizons.

The one and only Barefoot Contessa took to Instagram this week to share a list of her most popular summer recipes with the world, and we've got to try them all before summer is out. The collection of recipes includes her Watermelon Mojitos, Tomato & Avocado Salad, Lemon Chicken Breasts, Orzo with Roasted Vegetables and Beatty's Chocolate Cake, a foolproof cake recipe that might just be one of Ina's signature dishes.

"These are not only the top five clicked summer recipes on my website but they're also five of my favorites," Ina wrote in a caption.

Ina has previously shown her love for some of these classic recipes—you can actually buy her Beatty's Chocolate Cake on Goldbelly, and she's said before that Orzo with Roasted Vegetables would be a part of her signature meal. And one of the most fun things about this list of most-clicked recipes is that you could use them to make a signature meal of your own. Start everyone off with some mojitos and a little salad, then serve the vegetable orzo with chicken and finish the evening off with an indulgent slice of rich chocolate cake.

Of course, you'll need to start by making those Watermelon Mojitos, which fans were raving about in Garten's Instagram comments. "Might need to kick off the weekend early with those Watermelon Mojitos," one Ina fan confided. "Love them!" Others called them "perfect" and even mentioned that the recipe is sure to be requested by everyone who takes a sip. It won't be hard to rattle off that recipe to whatever interested party asks—all you have to remember are five simple ingredients.

The mojitos require large fresh mint leaves, slices of fresh watermelon, light rum, simple syrup and lime juice. With those ingredients gathered, you can haul out your equipment and get started. Though you'll want to save some of the mint sprigs as a garnish, most of the fragrant leaves should be ripped up by hand and mashed in a mortar and pestle. (Think of it like muddling on a massive scale.) You'll also need to get out your food processor—or even a blender, if you don't have a processor—to purée the watermelon. Cut away the rind and discard the seeds from your slices, then purée the remaining fruit. You should end up with about 2 cups of watermelon juice.

In a nice pitcher, combine the bruised mint, watermelon, rum, syrup and lime juice and stir. Feel free to pop your cocktail back in the fridge for a moment, as you'll want to serve it ice-cold. Pour it over six glasses of ice and garnish each one with a mint sprig and a thin spear of watermelon for a drink that will have guests running back for more.

While we'd love to sip on these mojitos while putting the finishing touches on our lemony chicken dinner or kicking back with some avocado salad, it would be equally delicious on its own, or paired with your favorite summer dishes. Just be aware that each serving of this drink contains 2 ounces of light rum, so if your alcohol tolerance is low, you might want to take one commenter's suggestion and dilute the drinks with club soda. You could even replace the rum entirely with seltzer if you needed to serve a non-drinking crowd.

The world is your oyster—or at least your poolside bar—with this recipe, so try it before the weather cools off.