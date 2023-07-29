7-Day Low-Saturated-Fat Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure

Delicious snacks and meals to improve heart health and lower blood pressure.

By
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Published on July 29, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), about half of all Americans have high blood pressure. Dubbed the ominous "silent killer" due to its lack of symptoms, many people are unaware they fit the diagnosis. Chronically high blood pressure can have serious health implications for your body by damaging arteries, leading to issues with your eyes, kidneys, brain and heart, such as heart disease and stroke. Risk factors for developing high blood pressure include lifestyle habits, like an unhealthy diet and lack of exercise, as well as age, family history, race and genetics, per the NHLBI. Because it's often symptomless, the NHLBI recommends everyone get their blood pressure checked by a qualified medical provider at least once a year.

This weekly meal plan aims to tackle the nutrition component of high blood pressure management. To support heart health and improve blood pressure, we cap the sodium at no more than 1,500 mg per day, per the American Heart Association's (AHA) recommendations, reduce saturated fat while increasing unsaturated fats and include plenty of fiber-rich foods as well as heart-healthy fruits and veggies. If you don't currently have high blood pressure, this plan also works great for prevention and overall health. Because weight loss can play a role in lowering blood pressure, we set this plan at 1,500 calories a day, which is a level where many people will lose weight. For those with other calorie needs, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day.

Strategies to Improve Heart Health:

  • Eat More Fiber: Fiber is the unassuming MVP of the nutrition world. Upping our fiber intake has many health benefits, including improved heart health, aiding weight loss and reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This plan includes at least 30 grams of fiber each day.
  • Pump Up Potassium: Though sodium gets a lot of attention when talking about healthy blood pressure diets, eating more potassium plays a pivotal role in keeping our tickers healthy and preventing heart disease.
  • Watch Sodium Intake: Many people eat way more sodium than they realize. The AHA recommends a maximum of 2,300 mg of sodium daily, but ideally 1,500 mg for most adults. To cut back on sodium, you'll have the most significant guest impact by limiting processed foods and cooking more meals at home. Adding a little salt to homemade foods is less of a concern, as processed foods are one of the biggest sources of sodium.
  • Exercise: It's no surprise that exercise plays a pivotal role in keeping your heart healthy. Increased activity is even linked to improved stats for those with the most stubborn blood pressure and resistant hypertension. Whether you prefer walking, biking, running, dancing, hiking, strength training or a different form of activity, increased movement is key.
  • Diversify Your Fats: In the past, it was thought that saturated fat was the culprit of heart disease. Yet, research has shown that is not that saturated fat is bad, but rather that most people consume too much of it. Saturated fat, found in animal products and tropical oils such as coconut, can be enjoyed in moderation. And unsaturated fats like those found in fatty fish, olive oil, nuts and seeds should be consumed more frequently. Restoring the balance by upping our unsaturated fat intake, plus eating plenty of other nutritious foods, like legumes, fruits and vegetables, is an important strategy for improved heart health.

Read More: High Blood Pressure Diet Guidelines

Heart-Healthy Foods to Focus On:

  • Vegetables, especially dark leafy greens, potato and sweet potatoes, beets, tomatoes and squash and cruciferous veggies, like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts
  • Fruit like berries, citrus fruits, bananas, apples, pears, plums, pomegranates, cherries, grapes
  • Legumes (beans and lentils, edamame)
  • Nuts, including natural nut butters without added sugars
  • Seeds like chia, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds
  • Whole grains such as bulgur, quinoa, brown rice, whole-wheat, oats and freekeh
  • Fish, especially those high in omega-3s like salmon, sardines and mackerel
  • Dairy, especially fermented dairy like yogurt and kefir
  • Olive oil, avocado oil and avocado

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

  1. Make High-Fiber Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on Days 2 through 5.
  2. Prepare Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili to have for lunch on days 2 - 5
  3. Make Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls to have as snacks throughout the week

Day 1

Breakfast (352 calories)

A.M. Snack (37 calories)

  • One medium bell pepper, sliced

Lunch (472 calories)

P.M. Snack (197 calories)

  • ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted cashews

Dinner (460 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 48g fat, 8g saturated fat, 83g protein, 208g carbohydrate, 44g fiber, 1,199mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit kefir at breakfast, change lunch to 1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad and change P.M. snack to 1 medium apple.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup hummus and 1 cup edamame in pods to A.M. snack and 1 serving Cucumber, Tomato & Avocado Salad to dinner.

Day 2

Breakfast (357 calories)

A.M. Snack (104 calories)

  • ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup blueberries

Lunch (447 calories)

P.M. Snack (125 calories)

Dinner (488 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 57g fat, 11g saturated fat, 71g protein, 193g carbohydrate, 43g fiber, 1,413mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at breakfast and banana at lunch, plus change P.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the banana at lunch and 1 medium peach to P.M. snack

Day 3

Breakfast (357 calories)

A.M. Snack (125 calories)

Lunch (447 calories)

P.M. Snack (59 calories)

  • 1 medium peach

Dinner (505 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 47g fat, 7g saturated fat, 72g protein, 207g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,250mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at breakfast, reduce to 1 energy ball at A.M. snack and omit banana at lunch.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 plum and increase to 3 energy balls at A.M. snack, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch and add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 4

Breakfast (357 calories)

A.M. Snack (104 calories)

  • ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup blueberries

Lunch (447 calories)

P.M. Snack (190 calories)

Dinner (403 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 50g fat, 10g saturated fat, 73g protein, 203g carbohydrate, 45g fiber, 1,281mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at breakfast and banana at lunch, plus change P.M. snack to 1 medium apple.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the banana at lunch and add 1 serving Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan to dinner.

Day 5

Breakfast (357 calories)

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

  • 1 medium apple

Lunch (447 calories)

P.M. Snack (197 calories)

  • ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted cashews

Dinner (421 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 50g fat, 10g saturated fat, 81g protein, 200g carbohydrate, 41g fiber, 872mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 plum, omit banana at lunch and change P.M. snack to 1 medium peach.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack, 1 plum to P.M. snack and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 6

Breakfast (382 calories)

A.M. Snack (59 calories)

  • 1 medium peach

Lunch (354 calories)

P.M. Snack (125 calories)

Dinner (589 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 54g fat, 10g saturated fat, 88g protein, 184g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,491mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit hard-boiled egg at breakfast and substitute 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad for the salad at dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, 1/4 cup hummus and 1 oz. whole wheat pita chips to lunch and increase to 3 energy balls at P.M. snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (352 calories)

A.M. Snack (227 calories)

  • ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted cashews
  • 1 plum

Lunch (354 calories)

P.M. Snack (190 calories)

Dinner (398 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,521 calories, 56g fat, 12g saturated fat, 92g protein, 176g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,446mg sodium.

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit cashews at A.M. snack and reduce to 1 energy ball at P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup hummus and 1 oz. whole-wheat pita chips to lunch, 1 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt to P.M. snack and a 1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette to dinner.

