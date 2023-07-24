Celebrities Like Oprah and Drew Barrymore Have Recently Shared Their Experience with Menopause

It may feel like a taboo topic, but these celebrities are reducing that stigma.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023
a collage featuring Oprah, Drew Barrymore, and Gwyneth Paltrow with watercolor flower designs around them
Photo: Paltrow: Frazer Harrison/WireImage. Oprah: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images. Barrymore: Arturo Holmes/WireImage. Design elements: Getty Images. Collage: Cassie Basford.

Menopause occurs when one's menstrual period stops and their estrogen levels decline, and perimenopause (the time leading up to your last period when estrogen and progesterone levels start changing) usually begins in a female's mid-40s. Common symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, mood swings and mental fog, and they last for, on average, seven years.

And while the majority of females will experience symptoms of perimenopause and menopause in their lives, the topic is typically not discussed. However, there are celebrity women that are looking to change the status quo. Here are 5 celebs that have been open about their menopause experiences.

Oprah Winfrey

A leading voice in destigmatizing menopause in the media, Oprah Winfrey has been open about her journey, especially in the past year. From her website providing resources and guides with expert opinions to talking about her personal experiences on social media, the talk show host hopes to promote information and advice that she couldn't find while going through menopause.

"My goal in life is to help people live the best life they can," Winfrey said in an Instagram reel posted last month. "When I was going through menopause, there was nowhere to turn. I went from doctor to doctor to doctor, five different doctors, I thought I was dying."

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore has talked about her experiences with perimenopause multiple times, once being alongside Winfrey in a recorded discussion.

"There's something in that stigma that I don't want you to think I'm some crusty, old, dry thing," Barrymore said in "The Menopause Talk" on Oprah Daily. "That's not what I want."

The actor has also discussed her symptoms on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, and she had an open conversation with Gail King on CBS Mornings.

"I realized I was in perimenopause when I started having my period every two weeks," Barrymore admitted in the daytime clip.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The founder of Goop has been sharing her journey with perimenopause and menopause for quite some time, most recently last week on her Instagram story. When a fan asked "How do you deal with menopause?" Gwyneth Paltrow responded with a candid answer: "I can't deal, someone help me and all us ladies, good Lord."

While relatable, Paltrow has also given sound advice on Instagram earlier this year to her fans that are facing perimenopause: "My approach to perimenopause is really just to try to have good overall health."

Michelle Obama

In a conversation about women's health, menopause and aging on her podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, the former First Lady opened up about her own symptoms while in office, one of which being hot flashes.

"I remember having one on Marine One," Michelle Obama recalled in her podcast discussion with gynecologist Dr. Sharon Malone. "I'm dressed, I need to get out, walk into an event, and literally, it was like somebody put a furnace in my core and turned it on high, and then everything started melting. And I thought, 'Well, this is crazy. I can't, I can't, I can't do this.'"

Naomi Watts

Most recently, British actor Naomi Watts talked to Hello! about "finding love and joy after menopause."

"Going through menopause at such a young age was not easy, especially during a time when there was so little information available about it," she said in an interview with the magazine. "Mood swings, night sweats, and migraines…I was feeling like I was spiraling out of control."

Watts also noted the lack of information about menopause while she was going through it herself, and she is hoping to defeat this norm by being open about her journey. She started by being her "own best advocate."

"A lot of freedom came in the self-acknowledgement," Watts continued. "I had those voices in the back of my mind reminding me how old women are let out to pasture, but there was a lure to this desire to be authentic, to crawl from behind the invisible wall and just acknowledge for myself something that everyone could have probably guessed."

Up next: 4 Ways to Combat Menopause Weight Gain, According to a Doctor

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of Tom Holland
Tom Holland on Going Alcohol-Free: "It's Honestly Been the Best Thing I've Ever Done"
Giada De Laurentiis eating a slice of pizza
Giada De Laurentiis Shares What the Mediterranean Diet Means to Her—Plus the One Ingredient She Never Uses
a recipe photo of the Instant Pot Cashew Yogurt
Menopause Diet: 5 Foods to Help Relieve Your Symptoms
a photo of Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Says That Going Alcohol-Free "Has Been One of the Most Liberating Things in My Journey of Life"
Delta Burke
Delta Burke's Journey to a Healthier and Happier Life
a photo of Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande on Body-Shaming Comments: "You Never Know What Someone Is Going Through"
a collage featuring an IV bag overlaid on a photo of water ripples
People Are Getting IV Vitamin Drips for Hydration—Here's What a Gastroenterologist Thinks of This Health Trend
a photo of Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Shares Her Journey with Health and Weight Loss: "It Is Not About the Number on the Scale"
a photo of Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale Just Shared Why She Had to Stop Being Vegan
a photo of Jesse Tyler Ferguson
The Walking Shoes Jesse Tyler Ferguson Packs for Every Trip
a photo of a coffee mug
What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Coffee During Your Menstrual Cycle
a photo of Katy Perry
Katy Perry on Being Sober-Curious: "I'm Definitely Not Sober, but Am I All About the Reset? Yes."
a photo of Tamera Mowry
Tamera Mowry Shares the One Kitchen Tool She Cannot Live Without
a photo of Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Says Being Told to Lose Weight as a Child Made Him Feel Like He Was "Not Correct for the World"—Here's How He Overcame It
a collage of Africa with some African Heritage foods and families cooking together
African Heritage Diet as Medicine: How Black Food Can Heal the Community
an illustration of a person in pajamas sleeping soundly on a cloud with eggs in the background
The Best and Worst Foods for Better Sleep, According to a Doctor