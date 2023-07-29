The #1 "Bad" Carb You Should Be Eating to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian

The Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky once said, "There is not a thing that is more positive than bread." And if you have ever taken a bite out of a warm piece of freshly baked bread, you know exactly what he is talking about.

But as satisfying as it is to bite into a crusty sourdough roll or a slice of herby rosemary focaccia, if you are trying to lose weight, you may be convinced that you should live without bread to achieve your health goal. Thanks to low-carb diet trends and "experts" on social media that provide nutrition tips not based on science, bread has gotten a bad rap when it comes to weight-loss support.

But as a registered dietitian, I am not a fan of telling people trying to lose weight to eschew bread at all costs. In fact, one variety of bread can be an important part of a weight-loss diet.

Among the sea of breads out there, whole-grain bread—a category that includes breads made from 100% whole wheat as well as those made from other whole grains—is the one that not only can but should be enjoyed by those focused on managing a healthy weight.

Why Carbs Can Help with Weight Loss

Before we dig into exactly why a satisfying piece of whole-grain bread can be a positive addition to a healthy and balanced weight-loss diet, it is crucial to understand why some carbs can help with weight loss.

May Help You Feel Fuller for Longer

Certain carbohydrates can provide your body with fiber—a type of carb that the human body can't break down. Consistent fiber intake may not only help reduce the risk of developing certain conditions, like type 2 diabetes and heart disease, but it may also help promote satiety.

Specifically, fiber intake may slow gastric emptying, increase a feeling of fullness and positively impact appetite regulation, per a 2019 meta-analysis in Foods. Data published in the Journal of Nutrition in 2019 showed that dietary fiber intake promotes weight loss among adults with overweight or obesity consuming a calorie-restricted diet.

Can Provide Micronutrients That May Support Weight Loss

Carbs aren't just a vessel for fueling your body with energy. They can also provide essential micronutrients that may support weight loss.

In the U.S., some grains are fortified with specific nutrients, including some B vitamins, which play an essential role in energy metabolism. And preliminary 2018 research in Current Medical Science suggests that this category of vitamins may effectively reduce body weight gain, although more human studies are needed to confirm this relationship.

May Support Your Ability to Exercise Effectively

Your body uses carbs as its primary energy source, and because of this, carbs may help improve exercise performance, per a 2022 article in Nutrients. Exercise can help support weight loss, especially among those with overweight or obesity.

The Best "Bad" Carb to Achieve Your Weight-Loss Goals

There are many "good" carb sources that you may already know support weight management, including fruits, veggies and beans. But some carbs that may seem "bad" can actually help you achieve your weight-loss goals, as long as you eat proper portions as a part of an overall and balanced diet. And the best "bad" carb to achieve your weight-loss goals is versatile, hearty and delicious whole-grain bread.

Before we bite into why whole-grain bread tops our list, you should understand how all breads are not created equal. While most breads are made from grain, some types, like white bread, are more refined than others.

The wheat grain typically used to make many breads contains three components—the bran, the endosperm and the germ. During the refining process used to make white flour for white bread, the fiber-containing bran and the antioxidant-containing germ is removed. The grains used to make whole-grain bread have all three components, resulting in bread packed with fiber, micronutrients and antioxidants.

When you enjoy whole-grain bread in your diet, here are the reasons it may benefit your weight-loss goals.

It May Help Reduce Visceral Fat

Visceral fat is another word for belly fat. And having too much visceral fat is linked to negative outcomes like cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

One small clinical trial published in 2018 in Plant Foods for Human Nutrition showed that swapping out refined bread for whole-grain bread helped reduce visceral fat after 12 weeks.

It May Help Promote Satiety

Feeling hungry shortly after you eat isn't something people who are trying to lose weight want to experience, as this effect isn't incredibly weight-loss-friendly. The abundant dietary fiber contents of whole grains increase satiety, according to 2020 data published in the World Journal of Diabetes.

It May Help Keep You Regular

Eating whole grains, like those in whole-grain bread, promotes regular bowel movements thanks to the fiber and magnesium they provide. And research has shown that there's a connection between gut health and weight. Optimal digestion not only helps you eliminate toxins through stool but increases the absorption of nutrients. A lack of nutrients such as vitamins and minerals can cause fatigue, depression and headaches, to name a few, which can reduce your motivation for exercising and choosing nutritious foods.

It May Help Your Body Burn Calories

Whole-grain foods, like whole-grain bread, contain plant compounds called polyphenols. Some data, such as the 2020 review in the World Journal of Diabetes mentioned above, suggest that polyphenol intake may improve energy expenditure, supporting weight loss. Whole grains also provide magnesium and zinc, which may support lean body mass growth and decrease fat mass.

Other Things to Consider When Trying to Lose Weight

Including whole-grain bread in your diet can help support your weight-loss goals. But eating this carb won't guarantee that you will achieve your weight-loss goals in minutes.

Whole-grain bread should be included as part of an overall balanced and healthy diet and lifestyle to support weight loss.

Along with enjoying whole-grain bread, here are some things you can do to support your weight-loss goals:

Include physical activity in your lifestyle

Prioritize quality and adequate sleep

Eat a wide variety of fruits and vegetables

Limit added sugars and fried foods in your diet

The Bottom Line

Carbs are not the enemy when you are trying to lose weight. Sure, eating excessive amounts of added sugar or refined carbohydrates is not the best practice for those trying to lose weight. But if you are a bread lover, enjoying a sandwich made with two slices of whole-grain bread or noshing on a whole-grain roll on the side of a nourishing salad will not squash your weight-loss goals by any means.