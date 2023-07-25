Aldi Just Announced Its 2023 Fan-Favorite Products—Find Out If Your Favorites Made the List

It's awards season over at Aldi, and the stores' most dedicated shoppers have been voting for the most beloved items of the year. For the last five years, the chain of budget-friendly grocery shops have been asking customers to list off the Aldi products they can't live without, whether they're from the produce section or the snack aisle.

This year, more than 70,000 people voted in the poll, and the slate of winners includes 13 products that you might just have to put on your next shopping list. Hop over to Aldi's selection of cheeses to pick up a package of the beloved fresh mozzarella, and remember to swing by the wine aisle for a refreshing rosé. Don't take it too hard if your Aldi must-have didn't make the list—just take it as a sign to get out the vote next year!

Aldi 2023 Fan-Favorite Products

Check out the full list of winners below—if a few of them catch your eye, remember that DoorDash is happy to offer you a discount. From July 25 to July 31, DoorDash is offering $10 off your order when you add three or more of the below items to your cart.

TikTok Made Me Buy It: Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese

We can't even pretend to be surprised about this one landing on the list. TikTok has been all about cottage cheese recipes lately—folks are using it to make everything from pasta sauce to ice cream. If you plan on experimenting in the kitchen, opting for Aldi's big ol' 24-ounce container might just be the way to go. (Did we mention cottage cheese can be a great healthy snack, too?)

Rookie of the Year: Friendly Farms Low Sugar Greek Yogurt

Say hello to the new kid in town! This easy-to-love low-fat Greek yogurt contains just 2 grams of added sugar in each 6-ounce serving, making it a reliable option for folks who have to be mindful of their added sugar intake. Since it's available in a plain and vanilla variety, you can even use this yogurt in sweet and savory recipes, like our 5-minute Tzatziki or Pecan-Cherry Toasted Muesli Yogurt Cups.

Ready When You Are: Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza

If ever there was a signature Aldi product, these grab-and-go pizzas might earn the title. These pizzas land on Aldi's fan-voted list year after year—last year, folks voted them into the Aldi hall of fame. Choose your favorite variety for a quick dinner and pair it with our Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks or Best Caesar Salad for added veg.

Snacks For Everyone: Happy Farms String Cheese

With back to school season coming up, this easy packable snacking cheese would be great to stock up on. Stash them in a lunch box or haul a pack to your work fridge for an easy access snack.

Cream Of the Crop: Avocados

This year, avocado's are at the top of Aldi's produce heap. That's not too surprising, since this creamy, versatile veggie is great for your cholesterol levels and generally one of those delicious ingredients we can never get enough of. Consider making it the star of something like our Mango & Avocado Salad or serving it in our Air-Fryer Orange Salmon with Avocado Salsa.

On The Lighter Side: Simply Nature Avocado Oil

While we love the health benefits of olive oil, sometimes you have to have a neutral oil that can handle higher-heat cooking. Avocado oil is a heart healthy option for baking, frying or roasting at a high temperatures. Plus, avocado oil may even help with brain health, according to some research. Use it in recipes like our Avocado Aioli or Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado.

What A Deal: Clancy's Kettle Chips

Sometimes, you just need the crispy, crunchy comfort of a savory potato chip. Though we wouldn't recommend eating a pile of these snacks at every meal, any snack can find a place in a healthy eating pattern when eaten in moderation. Grab a handful for your next movie night, or serve these with homemade ranch, some Copycat Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip or some Caramelized Leek Dip.

Great Catch: Fresh Atlantic Salmon with Mediterranean Herb

There's lots to love about this salmon with an herbaceous seasoning rub. The fish is fresh and never frozen, and it would be perfect for roasting, grilling or air frying. Pair it with complementary veggies, like our Roasted Fingerling Potatoes or some Smashed Zucchini with Pesto & Burrata.

Raise A Glass: Belletti Sparkling Moscato Rose

Celebrate the full slate of Aldi's most loved items with a chilled glass of this bubbly wine. This Italian vino has sweet notes of strawberries and cherries in every sip, making it a great pairing with your post-dinner cheese plate or a little scoop of sorbet, but it would also make a great weekend brunch or picnic sip.

Choose Your Cheese: Emporium Selection Fresh Mozzarella

The world is your oyster with this classic cheese on your side. Add a chewy, cheesy slice to your Tomato & Smoked Mozzarella Sandwiches, add pieces to a fluffy, veggie-packed quiche or toss some mozz into a big batch of roasted veggie salad.

Sweet Tooth Satisfaction: Specially Selected Ice Cream

A bowl of ice cream is always a classic dessert, and Aldi keeps its coolers well-stocked with lots of fun flavors. The folks at Aldi are quick to highlight their premium vanilla flavor, which is made with just five ingredients: cream, skim milk, sugar, eggs and vanilla. Pour on some homemade Magic Chocolate Drizzle for a truly nostalgic treat.

Sauce on the Side: Specially Selected Vinaigrette Dressings

If salad season is your favorite time of the year, why not keep around an assortment of vinaigrettes to add a flavor boost to every bite. We at EatingWell are big fans of making our own salad dressings—recipes like our Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette and Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette always have us coming back for more. But if you're in a rush or looking for a bottle you could keep on hand at work, you can't go wrong with one of Aldi's beloved vinaigrettes.