Are Protein Shakes Good for Weight Loss? Here's What a Dietitian Says

Americans seem to be very interested in protein these days. According to market research by Statista, more than two in five Americans drink protein shakes daily. But are protein shakes as beneficial as they're made out to be? Can they help you achieve your weight loss goals? While protein is an essential macronutrient that plays a critical role in muscle growth, bone health, immune support and blood sugar control, it's also crucial for maintaining a healthy weight.

In this article, we'll explore protein's role in weight management, discuss the potential benefits and drawbacks of drinking protein shakes, and give pointers for incorporating protein shakes into a healthy weight-loss plan.

The Role of Protein in Weight Management

Protein offers several benefits that can help support your weight-loss goals. High-protein foods are highly satiating, meaning they help keep you full and satisfied for longer time periods, reducing the likelihood of overeating or excess snacking. Additionally, research shows protein can help preserve and build lean muscle mass.

During weight loss, it's common to lose both fat and muscle. However, according to a 2019 study published in Nutrients, getting enough protein may help minimize muscle loss and preserve muscle mass. This is because muscle mass is metabolically active and burns more calories than fat mass—even at rest.

"The thermic effect of food (TEF) refers to the energy expenditure required to digest, absorb and process nutrients from food," says Trista Best, RD, a registered dietitian with Balance One Supplements. "Protein has a higher TEF than carbohydrates and fats, meaning it requires more energy to metabolize. This increased energy expenditure contributes to the overall calorie burn and can support weight management efforts."

Benefits of Protein Shakes for Weight Loss

They may increase satiety and reduce caloric intake.

Thanks to their high satiety, protein shakes can help curb cravings and reduce total calories consumed. "Protein shakes—particularly those with a high protein content—can help increase feelings of fullness and satiety," states Best. "Consuming a protein shake as a meal replacement or a snack can help reduce hunger and calorie intake. This can be especially helpful for those who struggle with portion control or frequent snacking."

They can help preserve muscle mass.

Protein shakes often are created to have a complete amino acid profile, meaning they can help support muscle protein synthesis to maintain lean muscle and a healthy metabolism. "Protein shakes can provide an additional protein source, helping preserve lean muscle tissue. Maintaining muscle mass is important for your metabolism, as it helps to burn calories even at rest," says Best.

They're quick and convenient.

There's no denying the convenience of protein shakes for busy people on the go or those who have difficulty preparing or consuming traditional meals. Best tells us, "Protein shakes are quick to prepare and provide a controlled amount of protein and other essential nutrients."

Potential Risks and Side Effects of Protein Shakes

They may be risky if you have certain allergies or intolerances.

"Protein shakes often contain ingredients such as milk, soy, eggs or nuts, which can be common allergens," says Best. "Individuals with known allergies or intolerances to these ingredients should carefully read labels and choose protein shakes that are free from allergens they need to avoid."

Always check protein powder labels for potential allergens and consider talking to a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before adding protein shakes to your diet.

They may cause digestive issues.

Some individuals may experience digestive discomfort when consuming protein shakes, mainly if they contain specific ingredients like lactose or artificial sweeteners. Additionally, if you have a protein intolerance, you may experience symptoms like gas, bloating, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Opt for protein shakes with more easily digestible sources of protein and fewer added ingredients to help prevent such issues. And always talk to your doctor or a registered dietitians if you are having ongoing unpleasant digestive symptoms.

"Gradually introducing protein shakes into your diet and selecting high-quality brands may help minimize these issues," advises Best.

They can cause nutrient imbalances.

It's essential to use protein shakes to supplement a well-rounded, nutritious diet and not replace whole foods. Ensure you get various nutrients from fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, legumes, nuts and seeds to help maintain a balanced diet.

"Relying heavily on protein shakes as a primary source of nutrition can lead to an imbalance in other essential nutrients," says Best. "Whole foods provide a broader range of vitamins, minerals and fiber that may be lacking in protein shakes alone."

How to Incorporate Protein Shakes into a Weight Loss Plan

Protein shakes are a quick and easy way to boost your protein intake, especially when you're on the go or need a simple meal replacement option. Since the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) isn't legally obligated to approve dietary supplements for safety, it's best to try to choose high-quality protein powders that are unsweetened, free of added sugar and contain few added ingredients.

These shake can be added as a filling snack or as a source of protein for a well-rounded meal to help reduce calorie intake while ensuring you get enough protein. Protein shakes can also be consumed as a post-workout snack to support muscle recovery and weight loss. Add fruits, vegetables, nut butter or seeds that contain fiber, vitamins and minerals to boost your shake's nutritional value.

However, while protein shakes can be a helpful weight-loss tool, they shouldn't replace whole foods entirely. "It's important to not rely solely on protein shakes as a source of calories or nutrition as this may stall weight loss or lead to weight gain," cautions Best. "Continue to incorporate whole foods into your diet. Whole foods offer a variety of nutrients, fiber and other health benefits. Incorporate lean protein sources like chicken, fish, legumes and tofu, as well as plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Pay attention to the recommended serving sizes of protein shakes and avoid consuming excessive amounts."

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When should I drink protein shakes for weight loss?

You can drink protein shakes as a meal replacement or snack to support weight loss. You can drink them in the morning as a quick and convenient breakfast, as a post-workout snack to aid muscle recovery, or as a replacement for a higher-calorie meal to help reduce your calorie intake. But try to include sources of other nutrients and fiber when you can, like fruits and vegetables.

2. Do protein shakes help you lose belly fat?

Protein shakes alone won't specifically target belly fat loss. However, incorporating protein shakes into a balanced diet and exercise routine can support overall weight loss, including in your stomach area. When combined with a well-balanced, calorie-controlled diet and regular physical activity, protein shakes can help you feel satiated while in a calorie deficit, which is essential for fat loss.

The Bottom Line

Protein shakes are a convenient option offering weight-loss benefits like increased satiety and muscle preservation. However, they may also pose risks if you have allergies or digestive issues. While protein shakes can be included in a healthy weight-loss plan, they shouldn't be used as a replacement for whole foods. Instead, use them to supplement an already healthy, well-balanced diet.