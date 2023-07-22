I Have Chronic Inflammation & These Are the Easy Anti-Inflammatory Lunches I Make on Repeat

With my chronic inflammation—I have ocular rosacea, causing inflammation in my face and eyes—I try to reduce my symptoms as much as I can. While I take oral medication and use a topical treatment for my condition, I still try to reduce my inflammation in other ways as well, especially by being conscious of the food I eat.

These lunches are in my regular meal rotation for many reasons. First and foremost, they feature anti-inflammatory ingredients like dark leafy greens, whole-wheat bread, natural peanut butter and more. Plus, each dish takes no more than 10 minutes to make, which for me isn't a want but a need. Fresh, simple and satisfying are the three words I strive for when it comes to my lunches, so here's some of my go-tos that I look forward to throughout the week.

Spinach Salad

I will always find a way to add spinach into my meals because it is my favorite dark leafy green. When it comes to midday meals, I prepare a spinach salad for lunch at least once a week. This summer, I'm loving this Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts because it's packed with nutritious ingredients that can help keep my inflammation symptoms at bay. For a lighter option, this Apple-Cranberry Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese satisfies.

Caprese Sandwich

I have already raved about my favorite high-protein sandwich, which is EatingWell's Caprese Sandwich recipe. I always have all the ingredients on hand for this simple, nutritious meal. All you need is tomato, basil, sliced mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze and your favorite type of sandwich bread. For a dish that focuses on anti-inflammatory ingredients, I'll use whole-wheat bread, add some spinach or any leafy green I have that week and, if I don't have fresh basil to use, spread on some pesto. My swaps are pretty similar to our Cucumber Caprese Sandwich, which highlights cucumber, kale and mayo as its yummy add-ins to the classic sandwich.

Loaded Toast

If I'm not feeling a whole sandwich and just need a light yet satisfying bite, I opt for this Caprese Avocado Toast. The addition of avocado is a delicious, anti-inflammatory spread to hold all of the toppings together in each bite. Our highly-rated Ricotta-Tomato Toast is next on my list to try out for lunch, because it includes my three favorite things: bread, cheese and in-season produce I keep stocked in my refrigerator.

Cream Cheese & Veggie Wrap

Wraps are my favorite clean-out-the-fridge meals, and my favorite anti-inflammatory wrap just has veggie cream cheese, bell peppers and spinach in a whole-wheat tortilla. Sometimes I'll throw in even more veggies if I have them on hand, like carrots and shredded cabbage to mimic these Rainbow Veggie Wraps. Don't be afraid to use up your produce while it's fresh!

Fruit & Cheese Platter

Quite honestly, I could eat a fruit and cheese snack plate for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Whether I'm making a copycat version of my favorite Starbucks Fruit & Cheese Box or if I'm taking the time to meal-prep my own anti-inflammatory bean dip for a Sweet & Savory Hummus Plate, the results are always worth it.

Toaster Waffles with Peanut Butter & Jam

Whenever I have a savory meal early in the day like Avocado Toast or a bagel, I like to make myself breakfast for lunch. One of my favorites is this Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich that tastes like an elevated PB&J. All of these ingredients can help reduce inflammation and it's incredibly easy to make, so I never get tired of making it. For more breakfast ideas, check out this list of my favorite easy anti-inflammatory breakfast recipes that I make on repeat.

