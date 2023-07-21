Does Drinking Pickle Juice Actually Help With Muscle Cramps?

Before you grab your jar of pickles, there’s something you should know.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a photo of pickles in a jar
Photo: Getty Images

It's tennis season, and Carlos Alcatraz has been making headlines left and right for winning Wimbledon, defeating four-time champion Novak Djokovic. Some wonder how the young athlete overcame previous injuries as he struggled with severe leg cramps and was defeated by Djokovic just last month at the French Open.

According to the speculations of Wimbledon announcers, 20-year-old Alcatraz may have been following the remedy that his fellow athletes swear by to help prevent muscle cramps: pickle juice.

Yes, really, and this isn't a new trend. Tennis star Frances Tiafoe, Philadelphia Eagles players and many athletes around the world drink or gargle shots of pickle juice in order to decrease the risk of muscle cramps and help them perform their best. But does this actually work? Here's what we think about this briny solution.

Does Drinking Pickle Juice Help With Cramps?

First, here's the nutrition breakdown of a 100-milliliter serving of pickle juice (about 3.4 ounces) from The Pickle Juice Company:

  • 0 calories
  • 0 grams total fat
  • 342 milligrams sodium
  • 0 grams carbohydrates
  • 0 grams total sugar
  • 0 grams protein
  • 29 milligrams of potassium

We can see why athletes take shots of pickle juice based on this information. Pickle juice is packed with electrolytes like sodium and potassium, and electrolytes can help decrease the risk of muscle cramps, according to a research study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition in 2021. The study showed that drinking electrolyte-packed beverages was more effective in helping prevent muscle cramps than drinking water.

So while yes, pickle juice may help with decreasing the risk of cramps before exercise due to its high amounts of electrolytes, it won't necessarily relieve your already-existing muscle cramps. Plus, there's something to keep in mind before you take a swig.

A 100-milliliter serving of pickle juice contains 343 milligrams of sodium, which is nearly 15% of your recommended daily intake of sodium per the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) guidelines. So if you're looking to add pickle juice to your fitness routine, try to be mindful of your sodium intake throughout the day. If you eat too much salt, your body may experience negative symptoms like bloating, puffiness and headaches.

The Bottom Line

In general, pickle juice can actually lessen the risk of muscle cramps if you're in need of an easy remedy. But if you're already consuming too much salt in your diet—which is common for Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—you may want to try focusing on other electrolytes by eating high-potassium foods like bananas, avocados and yogurt to prevent cramping instead.

Up next:The Best Ways to Exercise If You Have Type 2 Diabetes, According to Science

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
woman sitting on steps and wincing in pain while holding her leg
Best Foods for Muscle Cramps
a photo of Kim Kardashian
Is Kim Kardashian's New Energy Drink Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Easy Smoothie Bowl
Can Magnesium Help You Lose Weight? Here's What a Dietitian Says
a photo of a glass of celery juice
The 6 Best Natural Diuretic Foods and Drinks, According to a Dietitian
a recipe photo of the Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Potatoes Daily... or Every Other Day
a photo of a salt shaker tipped over
What Actually Is Sodium—and How Does It Affect Your Health?
an illustration of a blood pressure monitor with a bottle of supplements
4 Supplements You Shouldn't Be Taking If You Have High Blood Pressure, According to a Dietitian
a side by side of Logan Paul and Prime Energy drink
Are Logan Paul's Prime Drinks Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
a photo of a hand holding up an electrolyte drink
Do Electrolyte Drinks Actually Help Prevent a Hangover?
pre-workout powder on a designed background
What Happens to Your Body When You Take a Pre-Workout Supplement Every Day
Ginger, Soy, Honey, Garlic Pork Chops
Is Pork Bad for You? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
a photo of a woman looking tired while holding a mug
Does Dehydration Cause Fatigue? Here's What a Dietitian Says
a photo of a woman drinking a bottle of water outside
4 Signs You're Drinking Too Much Water
Milk from a jug pouring into glass on a blue background
What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Milk Every Day
a recipe photo of two cups of the Beet Smoothie
6 Best Drinks When You Need an Energy Boost
a glass of Chlorophyll Water
What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Chlorophyll Water Every Day