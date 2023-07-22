My Favorite Dessert Is at Costco—and It Has Just 5 Grams of Added Sugar

I joke that I have a salty-fatty tooth. I'll choose a handful of chips or a slice of cheese over a piece of chocolate any day. My husband and daughter, on the other hand, want dessert most nights. But it's rare that I do. I inherited this neutral feeling about dessert from my dad. I remember the first time a server handed him a cheese menu along with a dessert menu. He looked at me and said, "I can have cheese for dessert?" He was so happy.

But there's one dessert that's hard for me to pass up—pudding. Or really any dessert with pudding-like qualities like tiramisu or a cream pie. Perhaps it's my Midwestern upbringing, where pudding is used in many dessert recipes. My mom put pudding cups in my lunchbox and made "pudding in a cloud" frequently as a treat (that's pudding with Cool Whip for the unfamiliar). And if there's pot de creme or rice pudding on a dessert menu, it just might pique my interest.

So when I was at Costco this week, I couldn't believe my eyes when I found one of my all-time favorite desserts there. I had a short list and some extra time to peruse the aisles to see if there was anything new. And that's when I spied it—Petit Pot Rice Pudding.

I adore rice pudding. I love that it's creamy but has some texture too. There were a few things that caught my eye about this product. First, it comes in single-serving glass jars. I love buying desserts that come in individual servings—it helps with portion control plus any one can dig in whenever they want. Plus the glass jars help us cut down on single-use plastics. (I like to wash and keep the jars; they're the perfect juice-glass size). And the pudding only has 5 grams of added sugar per jar. While some sugar is OK, especially when you're eating dessert, consuming too much added sugar can lead to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and more.

As an added bonus, the package of eight 4-oz jars was just $9.99. I immediately added it to my cart. After dinner that night, I opened a couple of jars and sprinkled them with chopped nectarines and pepitas before decamping to the couch to watch The Great American Baking Show (always better with dessert!). It was everything I wanted in a dessert: rich and creamy, flecks of vanilla bean throughout, not-to-sweet and just the right amount. I'll definitely be buying them again! In fact, I might just go get one now.