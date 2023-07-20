This Is Jenna Bush Hager's Favorite No-Cook Dinner—and Hoda Loves It, Too

You might have seen the "girl dinner" trend all over TikTok. The trend, which is all about using whatever you have in the house for an easy and delicious evening meal—dishes like quick nachos, loaded toasts and crackers—has gone viral for its relatable nature.

Safe to say, the hosts of the Today Show are on board with it. In a recent show, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Sheinelle Jones all confessed to their choice "girl dinners," and a snippet of the segment received over 1 million views on TikTok.

So what are the anchors' favorite dinners when it feels like there's nothing in the house? Read on to find out—plus healthy ways to make them all complete meals.

Bush Hager is the first to reveal her plate: a platter of hummus, veggies, cheese and crackers with a sweet chocolate treat on the side. Yum!

"Whatever is in the house," Bush Hager said, emphasizing the "girl dinner" rules. She goes on to claim that a Triscuit is the "world's best cracker" and that cheese is the most important part of her meal. We also love the assortment of carrots, pickles and olives on her plate. With its fiber and protein-packed ingredients, it reminds us of our own Sweet & Savory Hummus Plate.

Guthrie then shared her own go-to snacky dinner.

"I just like a good old cheese and crackers," she said, specifying that Ritz and Wheat Thins are her choice of crackers. "And a little glass of wine."

"Mine's super simple, it involves 15 seconds in the microwave," Kotb shared before revealing her similar dinner. She puts Ritz crackers in the microwave—which she boldly notes is "better" than Ritz as-is—and adds peanut butter and jelly to each. Kotb also likes to enjoy a coconut popsicle as a treat.

Adding ingredients like peanut butter and cheese to crackers can be a satisfying snack or light meal. When you want a simple dinner like Kotb's and Guthrie's, try stocking up on veggies like bell peppers and carrots ahead of time for a fresh and easy crunch on the side.

Finally, Jones loves a cheese quesadilla with a side of salsa.

"And I make it with butter. See how it's all gooey?" Jones said before dipping her quesadilla in the salsa. You can also make your quesadilla in the air fryer if you're not ready to turn on the stove with the summer heat.

Overall, we're looking forward to more "girl dinners" being exposed because trust us, we can relate! As long as you're focusing on satisfying and nutritious foods when using what you have, this trend can be a healthy, budget-friendly way to utilize your pantry ingredients.

