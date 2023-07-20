ONO LLC Recalled Their Vegan Blueberry Muffin Overnight Oats Due to Possible Undeclared Milk

Check your pantry for these recalled oats.

Published on July 20, 2023
a photo of the ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Overnight Oats
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

ONO LLC just announced a recall on their 2.75 oz. bags of Vegan Blueberry Muffin Protein Overnight Oats due to the potential of undeclared milk. If you follow a vegan eating pattern or are allergic to milk and have this product in your pantry, keep reading!

These recalled packages were distributed nationwide direct-to-consumer and to retail stores including Target and Vitamin Shoppe. The affected overnight oats are in blue plastic bags listing lot #11923 and expiration date 04/29/24.

Although there have been no reports of injury or allergic reaction, ONO is urging customers who possess the recalled oats to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, says the Food and Drug Administration.

If those with milk allergies consume the affected products, they risk developing an allergic reaction, which can range in severity based on an individual's sensitivity. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) reports common symptoms of allergic reactions to milk and dairy include hives, stomach pain, vomiting and—in rarer, more severe cases—anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis is life-threatening and can come on suddenly and progress rapidly, notes the ACAAI. Signs you may be experiencing an anaphylactic reaction include hives or swelling, tightness of the throat, hoarse voice, nausea and/or vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dizziness, fainting, low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, a feeling of doom and cardiac arrest. The only treatment for anaphylaxis is epinephrine. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

If you have any questions regarding this recall, you can contact ONO LLC directly through their consumer e-mail: eatovernightoats@gmail.com.

