Easy Anti-Inflammatory Dinners In 4 Steps or Less (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

With both of us having busy schedules, sharing daily meals with my husband is one of the ways we connect. But the truth is that on a daily basis, it's pretty complicated to make a feast out of each meal. And while the act of sitting together is more important than the dish itself, we like to savor delicious and nutritious meals. That's where these easy dinners come in! To make sure we have time to enjoy our conversations, dinners for this week are made in four steps or less to keep the prep as easy as possible.

Your Meal Plan

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

When it comes to our health, there is only so much we can do. Factors such as family health history and genetics are out of our control. However, there are others we can more easily modify: eating lots of fruits and vegetables, doing physical activity regularly and looking for ways to relieve stress. This week, I'm loading up on foods with anti-inflammatory nutrients—like omega-3s, isothiocyanates and vitamins C, E and D—to help me tame inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic disease.

If you're into salsa verde, like me, then Friday's Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw is your dream dinner. While using store-bought salsa is definitely much easier than making it from scratch, this one is whipped up in minutes. There are different types of salsa verde, with different Latin countries having their own version with different flavor profiles. Traditional Mexican salsa verde, which I'm more used to, is made with tomatillos, cilantro, garlic, serrano chiles and white onion. Whereas the Spanish one—which inspired this recipe—uses parsley, cilantro, chiles and anchovies. This dish obtains its anti-inflammatory qualities from most of its ingredients—spinach, avocados, extra-virgin olive oil, cilantro, green cabbage, anchovy, jalapeño peppers and shallots.

Sunday: Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts & Gnocchi

Monday: Quinoa Chili with Sweet Potatoes

Tuesday: Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette paired with whole-wheat baguette

Wednesday: Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas

Thursday: Summer Chicken Parmesan with a side of whole grains

Friday: Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw

Something to Sip On

To continue with the anti-inflammatory theme, I'm making this flavorful ​​Elderberry Elixir Mocktail for something refreshing and hydrating. It features orange and lemon juice for a vitamin-C boost and elderberry syrup, which gives it its beautiful purplish hue and helps support your immune function. If you want to put in extra effort, you can make your own elderberry syrup at home in just 10 minutes. I added enough ingredients to the shopping list for four servings, so you can enjoy this delicious sipper with others.

Get the Recipe: ​​Elderberry Elixir Mocktail

What's Inspiring Me This Week

Ali Redmond (photography, food & prop styling)

The Mediterranean diet is backed by research as one of the healthiest eating patterns around. This eating pattern originated from the traditional habits in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. And unlike fad diets, its tenets are the opposite of restrictive, making it easy to adapt to cuisines from around the world. In our spotlight, The New Mediterranean Diet, we share recipes and nutrition advice that represent a more inclusive interpretation of this celebrated eating pattern.

Find Out More: The New Mediterranean Diet

I wish you all a great week, and if you have any questions or requests for future newsletters, please let me know by emailing ThePrep@eatingwell.com! Don't forget to add a recipe review if you try one.