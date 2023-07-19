The 3 Best High-Fiber Vegetables You Should Be Eating, According to a Gastroenterologist

Plus ways to add them to your meal rotation.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Spicy Chicken & Mango Collard Green Wraps
Photo: Jerrelle Guy

When looking to add more high-fiber foods to your diet, a great place to start is incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your meals. Gastroenterologist and cookbook author Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., agrees.

In a recent Instagram reel, Bulsiewicz highlighted the top fiber-packed veggies that he recommends adding to your eating pattern if you're looking to improve your gut health.

"Give your gut the love it deserves and embrace the plant-packed adventure," Bulsiewicz writes in the caption of his video.

Here are the 3 vegetables that the gastroenterologist especially loves picking up at the grocery store.

1. Broccoli

First, an easy-to-snag veggie that may already be in your refrigerator: broccoli. Broccoli is not only high in fiber, but it also has some hidden benefits that you may not already know about.

"Broccoli has 5 grams of fiber per cup which is amazing, but broccoli also has sulforaphane which is a phytochemical that we think protects you from cancer," Bulsiewicz said in the Instagram video.

So grab a bag of frozen broccoli, or use up your fresh florets in a quick and easy side dish, a summer salad or a meal-prep-friendly breakfast.

2. Collard Greens

Transform the way you think about collard greens. They're a leafy green that can be enjoyed after cooking low and slow, but they're also delicious when fresh as-is. If you're looking for a budget-friendly vegetable that provides nutrients that your body needs, collards are the way to go!

"Collard greens, 7 grams of fiber per cup which is amazing because they're not very expensive," Bulsiewicz explained. "They're so jam packed with nutrition, just eat them the same way you would with kale: steam them, saute them, have them raw as a part of a salad. This is definitely something you want to add to your diet."

If you're looking to include more collard greens in your meal rotation, try our Spicy Chicken & Mango Collard Green Wraps and our Collard Green Salad with Peanut Vinaigrette.

3. Artichokes

Artichokes are more than just the latter half of a beloved dip. They're healthy, tasty and packed with fiber.

"Artichokes, almost 10 grams of fiber per cup," Bulsiewicz noted. "So delicious, too. Personally, I love to grill my artichokes. They're jam-packed with a fiber called inulin that is clearly good for gut health."

So, what are you waiting for? It's time to heat up your grill and try Dr. B's favorite way of preparing the veggie with our own Grilled Artichokes recipe.

The Bottom Line

We love the varied produce that Bulsiewicz suggested incorporating into your routine to increase your daily fiber intake. While these are the gastroenterologist's top 3 high-fiber veggies, there are so many more foods that you can add to your diet for a healthy, fiber-rich lifestyle. Check out this list for even more high-fiber vegetables you should be eating, according to a dietitian.

Up next: The Best Bread for Gut Health, According to a Gastroenterologist

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Kale and Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad served on a platter
The 9 Best High-Fiber Vegetables You Should Be Eating, According to a Dietitian
4536245.jpg
IBS Diet Plan: What to Include and What to Limit
an illustration of a healthy gut
The #1 Dried Fruit to Help You Poop, According to a Gastroenterologist
Peanut Noodles
The Surprising Ingredient You Should Be Eating on the Mediterranean Diet—Here's Why
Salmon & Avocado Salad
These 6 Healthy Foods Can Help Lower Heart Disease Risk, New Study Shows
lentils, potatoes, canned fish, bulk grains
The 12 Best Mediterranean Diet Foods on a Budget, According to a Dietitian
A mature man with white hair and beard is stretching outdoors
3 Amazing Things That Happen to Your Brain When You Follow the Mediterranean Diet
a photo of a woman sleeping
The #1 Drink to Avoid for Better Sleep, According to a Gastroenterologist
a recipe photo of the White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad
The #1 Nutrient to Eat For Weight Loss, According to a Gastroenterologist
a recipe photo of the Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese and Pancetta
5 Best Veggies for Constipation, According to a Dietitian
a photo of a person laughing
This One Habit Can Significantly Improve Your Gut Health—and It Has Nothing to Do with Diet
Korean BBQ Tempeh Grain Bowl
The 4 Best Carbs for Gut Health, According to Gastroenterologists
Bean & Barley Soup
The 8 Best Prebiotic Foods for Better Gut Health, According to Dietitians
a recipe photo of the Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream
The #1 Dessert to Help Relieve Acid Reflux, According to a Gastroenterologist
a recipe photo of the Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach
5 "Bad" Carbs You Should Be Eating to Lower Inflammation
an illustration of a gut with vegetables inside
The "Bad" Food That's Actually Incredible for Your Gut Health, According to Gastroenterologists