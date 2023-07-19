The 3 Best High-Fiber Vegetables You Should Be Eating, According to a Gastroenterologist

When looking to add more high-fiber foods to your diet, a great place to start is incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your meals. Gastroenterologist and cookbook author Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., agrees.

In a recent Instagram reel, Bulsiewicz highlighted the top fiber-packed veggies that he recommends adding to your eating pattern if you're looking to improve your gut health.

"Give your gut the love it deserves and embrace the plant-packed adventure," Bulsiewicz writes in the caption of his video.

Here are the 3 vegetables that the gastroenterologist especially loves picking up at the grocery store.

1. Broccoli

First, an easy-to-snag veggie that may already be in your refrigerator: broccoli. Broccoli is not only high in fiber, but it also has some hidden benefits that you may not already know about.

"Broccoli has 5 grams of fiber per cup which is amazing, but broccoli also has sulforaphane which is a phytochemical that we think protects you from cancer," Bulsiewicz said in the Instagram video.

So grab a bag of frozen broccoli, or use up your fresh florets in a quick and easy side dish, a summer salad or a meal-prep-friendly breakfast.

2. Collard Greens

Transform the way you think about collard greens. They're a leafy green that can be enjoyed after cooking low and slow, but they're also delicious when fresh as-is. If you're looking for a budget-friendly vegetable that provides nutrients that your body needs, collards are the way to go!

"Collard greens, 7 grams of fiber per cup which is amazing because they're not very expensive," Bulsiewicz explained. "They're so jam packed with nutrition, just eat them the same way you would with kale: steam them, saute them, have them raw as a part of a salad. This is definitely something you want to add to your diet."

If you're looking to include more collard greens in your meal rotation, try our Spicy Chicken & Mango Collard Green Wraps and our Collard Green Salad with Peanut Vinaigrette.

3. Artichokes

Artichokes are more than just the latter half of a beloved dip. They're healthy, tasty and packed with fiber.

"Artichokes, almost 10 grams of fiber per cup," Bulsiewicz noted. "So delicious, too. Personally, I love to grill my artichokes. They're jam-packed with a fiber called inulin that is clearly good for gut health."

So, what are you waiting for? It's time to heat up your grill and try Dr. B's favorite way of preparing the veggie with our own Grilled Artichokes recipe.

The Bottom Line

We love the varied produce that Bulsiewicz suggested incorporating into your routine to increase your daily fiber intake. While these are the gastroenterologist's top 3 high-fiber veggies, there are so many more foods that you can add to your diet for a healthy, fiber-rich lifestyle. Check out this list for even more high-fiber vegetables you should be eating, according to a dietitian.

