Is Kim Kardashian's New Energy Drink Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

From reality show personality to shapewear entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian is one of most recognizable figures in pop culture. So when the star released her own energy drink in collaboration with Alani Nu this week, it was no surprise that the drinks sold out the second they went live on the company's website (if you're on the hunt, they're still available in select stores nationwide).

The new drink fittingly called Kimade is a twist on pink lemonade, featuring a blend of lemons and strawberries in each can. Described as "tart" and "sweet," the vegan sip promises an energy boost with natural ingredients.

But is the Kardashian-Alani Nu beverage as healthy as it sounds? And will it actually give you energy? Here's what a dietitian has to say about the new product.

Is Kim Kardashian's Kimade Energy Drink Healthy?

First, here's the nutrition breakdown of a 12-ounce can of Alani Nu's Kimade:

10 calories

0 grams total fat

180 milligrams sodium

4 grams carbohydrates

0 grams total sugar

0 grams protein

200 milligrams caffeine

There are some positive factors to the energy drink, according to dietitian and EatingWell's Pinterest editor Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD.

"Compared to other energy drinks, Kim Kardashian's Kimade is a less sugary option with only 10 calories a serving and no added sugar," Nguyen said. Since beverages are typically a top source of added sugar in one's diet, this beverage provides a sweet alternative to the usual sugar-sweetened energy drinks.

However, there are a couple of things to keep in mind before stocking up your refrigerator with these cans, especially considering its caffeine content.

"This energy drink has 200 milligrams of caffeine, which is half of the FDA recommended amount of 400 milligrams a day," Nguyen explained, referencing these U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines. "To put that in perspective, that's about two cups of coffee.

"This amount of caffeine can give you an energy boost, but you may crash after an hour or so," Nguyen continued. "That's because energy drinks don't have any carbs or protein to metabolize to keep your energy up. I recommend pairing it with a snack that has some protein or healthy fats like energy balls or granola bars so you don't get the afternoon slump." Per Nguyen's suggestion, we love these highly-rated energy ball recipes for an easy midday pick-me-up.

And while the canned beverage does include 100% of your daily value of B12, B6 and other B vitamins, there are other ways to include those nutrients in your eating pattern. Nguyen recommends eating whole foods—foods and drinks without processed ingredients—if you're looking to boost your intake of these nutrients. Some examples of vitamin B12-rich foods include eggs, milk, fish and nutritional yeast.

The Bottom Line

So should you drink Kardashian's new energy drink? We think this drink is a healthier, low-sugar option when compared to other caffeinated beverages, but it's best to enjoy Kimade in moderation. Here are some final thoughts from Nguyen:

"Kimade is a good alternative to other sugary energy drinks. However, drinking too much caffeine can cause some side effects like headaches, heart problems or nausea. Try to keep in mind how much caffeine you're getting in a day, especially if you're already drinking a cup or two of coffee or other caffeinated drinks."

