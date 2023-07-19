Dreyer's No-Sugar-Added Strawberry Fruit Bars Recalled Due to Possible Undeclared Allergen

Check your freezer for this recalled product.

Published on July 19, 2023
a photo of the Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit bars with the recall alert
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. just announced a recall on their Outshine No-Sugar-Added Strawberry Fruit Bars, due to the potential of an undeclared milk allergen.

The affected frozen fruit bars were distributed in 6-count boxes listing batch numbers LLA317822 or LLA317922, UPC 041548312606 and "Best By" date 30 SEP 2024. This product was sold in the following stores and locations:

  • Kroger (Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia)
  • Shoprite (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia)
  • Wal-Mart (Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee)

Although there have been no reports of injury or allergic reaction from the recalled product, the investigation is still ongoing, as the Food and Drug Administration suspects a faulty valve introduced trace levels of milk into the fruit bars.

If those with milk allergies consume the impacted frozen fruit bars, they risk developing an allergic reaction, which can range in severity based on an individual's sensitivity. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) reports common symptoms of allergic reactions to milk and dairy include hives, stomach pain, vomiting and—in rarer, more severe cases—anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis is life-threatening and can come on suddenly and progress rapidly, notes the ACAAI. Signs you may be experiencing an anaphylactic reaction include hives or swelling, tightness of the throat, hoarse voice, nausea and/or vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dizziness, fainting, low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, a feeling of doom and cardiac arrest. The only treatment for anaphylaxis is epinephrine. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

If you have any questions regarding the frozen fruit bar recall, you can contact Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. through their consumer e-mail: dreyers@casupport.com.

