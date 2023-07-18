Giada De Laurentiis Shares What the Mediterranean Diet Means to Her—Plus the One Ingredient She Never Uses

When Giada De Laurentiis started cooking on television over 20 years ago, her goal was to show U.S. viewers a different side of Italian food beyond already well-loved spaghetti and meatballs. She wanted to share more regional dishes and the foods she grew up eating, like her Nonna's Lemon Almond Ricotta Muffins and her mom's Pizza Di Spaghetti. Throughout her career as an Emmy-award-winning cooking show host, published cookbook author and restaurateur, Giada has done just that.

In February 2023, Giada announced that she would leave the Food Network to embark on a new journey. "I thought for sure that in my 50s, things would slow down, but it's actually sped up. And so it's exciting!" says Giada. But she's still leaning into her goal of bringing the authentic Italian culinary experience to her audience. One of the ways she's doing that is through Giadzy, her online retailer for Italian goods, which includes everything from spices and condiments to tinned fish and a new line of pastas. Giadzy was originally inspired by her grandfather, who owned two specialty stores where he sold imported Italian goods. Giada shared that she's even working with some of the same artisans and producers her grandfather worked with as she sources ingredients for Giadzy.

Just as Giada is embarking on a new journey, EatingWell is redefining how we talk about the Mediterranean diet. For many years, the Mediterranean diet has been deemed one of the healthiest ways of eating. But a historically narrow interpretation of the diet recommendations has meant that many other inherently healthy eating patterns are often overlooked. The New Mediterranean Diet—which is what we're calling it—is a more inclusive approach that celebrates diverse cultures and cuisines within the larger Mediterranean region and across the globe. After all, when it comes to following the Mediterranean diet, it's the principles of the diet that matter: eating more fruits and vegetables, lean proteins (including plant-based sources), whole grains and unsaturated fats. Many foods or dishes can be incorporated into this eating pattern.

In an exclusive interview with EatingWell, we spoke with Giada about this more personalized approach to healthy eating. She shared what the Mediterranean diet and eating well in general means to her, the No. 1 Mediterranean diet ingredient she never leaves the store without and more.

What Does the Mediterranean Diet Mean to Giada?

When we asked Giada what the Mediterranean diet meant to her, she spoke a lot about the care people put into what they eat and the social aspect of how food brings people together, which resonated with us. When speaking of her heritage, she said, "Italians really invest a lot of time and energy and soul and passion around their meal. We cook our food, we sit down and we enjoy it together."

The Mediterranean diet focuses on more than just the foods we eat. Sharing food with others and cooking more at home and being active are lifestyle components that are key to this eating pattern and also have been associated with positive health outcomes. "That's how we connect," Giada mentioned when talking about the importance of eating meals together, "We get to know each other around food—that's how we bond."

Eating a wide variety of vegetables, and lots of them, is another essential component of the Mediterranean diet. At EatingWell, we are veggie enthusiasts—we love adding them wherever we can. So does Giada! Her Zucchini Carbonara is a perfect example. It not only has all the creamy goodness of a traditional carbonara, but it includes fresh zucchini, too. Plus, you can whip it up in just 30 minutes from start to finish and it serves six, so it's ideal for enjoying with others or as a leftover.

EatingWell: We know you love traveling, with Italy clearly influencing you and your career. What other country/culinary experience has marked you the most?

De Laurentiis: Oh, I love Japanese culture and food. What I love so much about it is the attention to detail and the aesthetics of it. And then French, because I spent a lot of time in Paris going to cooking school, and I really wanted to be a pastry chef. What draws me to it is the beauty—the beauty of their pastries, just the sheer colors, textures and flavors. As I always say to people, you eat with your eyes first; your senses go first. Before you ever sit down in a restaurant, the minute you walk in, what do you see? What do you smell? Those are the senses, and that's what immediately forms your experience. And so, to me, the experience of fresh French pastries and the smell of the bakeries is [like] nothing else.

EatingWell: Do you have any current favorite food trends?

De Laurentiis: I would say everything on a sheet pan has been around for a long time, but I had a sheet-pan lasagna that just went ballistic and went viral. So I'm doing a lot of sheet-pans lately. And lots of sandwiches.

EatingWell: What is your favorite 5-minute appetizer you serve when you have guests?

De Laurentiis: Some kind of bruschetta, whether it's a white bean bruschetta or tomato bruschetta. Depends on the season, but some kind of bruschetta.

EatingWell: What is the No. 1 Mediterranean ingredient you never leave the store without that's versatile and helps you make different kinds of meals?

De Laurentiis: Extra-virgin olive oil

EatingWell: What is the one ingredient you never use and why?

De Laurentiis: Green bell peppers. Sorry. They don't like me. And, in turn, I don't like them.

EatingWell: What do you cook when you need a hug?

De Laurentiis: Bolognese

EatingWell: What's the one food that you could eat for the rest of your life?

De Laurentiis: Chocolate

EatingWell: Who is your dream dinner guest?

De Laurentiis: Marilyn Monroe. I think she's a fascinating person.

EatingWell: And last but not least, what does eating well mean to you?

"Eating well, to me, means that I'm clear-headed. And it usually means that I fall back on my Italian heritage. I think of a meal that is something from my childhood, around with my family, sitting down and having prepared it myself. And I think that's the journey of eating well for me. And I always say for me because it's just my journey, but it may or may not resonate with people. This is what makes me the happiest. And when I eat well, and I have all those elements, I feel great; I really do."

Giada invites us to be open to the possibilities in our lives and take small steps toward healthy habits. "Whether that's drinking a bit more water," she said. "Take care of that vessel because you're going to need it forever."