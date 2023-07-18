These Low-Carb Zucchini & Roasted Red Pepper Egg "Roses" Are Perfect for Breakfast On the Go

Even before Starbucks released their sous vide egg bites, we've sworn by the concept of cooking eggs in muffin tins. Not only are the resulting egg cups packed with protein, they're also a breeze to make, freeze and reheat like a dream, and can be customized to feature any leftover vegetables, meat, cheese and herbs floating around to help you cut down on food waste.

We've developed dozens of muffin-tin egg recipes to date, and have even transferred the idea into ramekins so we can "bake" them in an air fryer. Yet we still find ourselves stumbling upon recipes on social media that inspire us to ask, "Why didn't we think of that?!"

Case in point: The new Zucchini and Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites that recently debuted on Instagram and TikTok.

How to Make Zucchini and Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites

Starbucks currently offers three flavor options—Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper, Kale and Mushroom, Bacon and Gruyère—in two packs for $4.45 each, in most locations. By going the DIY route, you'll save money, and be able to put your summer squash bounty to good use. If you're anything like one of Vetrini's fans who say, "just got a kazillion zucchinis from my friends' garden!" and many EatingWell staff members who may have overdone it a bit at the farmers' market this weekend, you have surplus.

This summery zucchini recipe comes courtesy of Ereka Vetrini (@erekav), who describes herself as a "mother of 2, kicka** home cook, content creator and recipe developer."

"I like to meal prep these protein- and veggie-packed egg bites so that my family can grab them as either a snack or a light lunch during the week. But they're so pretty, you can totally serve them for brunch," Vetrini explains to kick off the video.

To make the dish, which one Vetrini follower describes as "perfect for breakfast on the go," start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray, or line them with silicone baking cups.

In a large liquid measuring cup, combine 7 eggs, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, ½ teaspoon paprika, ½ teaspoon onion powder and ¼ cup grated cheese (Vetrini opts for Parmigiano Reggiano).

Drain one 16-ounce jar of roasted red peppers, then slice each pepper into long, thin slices. Use a vegetable peeler, mandoline or sharp knife to cut 4 zucchini into 24 thin slices.

Stack one piece of pepper on top of one piece of squash, then roll this into a spiral shape. Tuck one spiral into each cup—with the skin-side of the zucchini facing up to reveal the "rose" shape—and repeat to fill all 12 cups. Then Vetrini explains, "just pour the cheesy egg mixture over them, and bake" until the eggs are set, which should take about 20 minutes. "Yes, they are adorable, but they are also super-delicious."

If roasted red peppers aren't your top pick, one Vetrini fan had a protein-boosting tip: "Gonna sub the pepper for bacon! Yum!" Others suggested using nutritional yeast instead of the Parm, and we can only imagine that a yellow squash and zucchini spiral—perhaps with some everything bagel seasoning sprinkled on top—would be a hit, too.

If you, too, are feeling inspired to get cracking on Vetrini's adorable egg cups, check out her full how-to video on Instagram.

