Cava Spicy Hummus Is Being Recalled Nationwide—Here's What to Know

Check your refrigerator for this recalled product.

a photo of the CAVA's Packaged Spicy Hummus with our "recall alert" sign
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Cava Foods, Inc. just issued a voluntary recall on their CAVA Spicy Hummus product, according to the Food and Drug Administration. This is due to the product containing undeclared sesame, which is a common food allergen. People who are allergic to sesame risk serious or life-threatening reactions if exposed to this affected product.

The affected packages of Cava Spicy Hummus were given the wrong lid in packaging. The recalled product lids are labeled "Spicy Labneh" and do not declare sesame as an allergen. The recalled hummus is packaged in an 8-ounce plastic tub, has the lot number #MD023804 and a "best by" date of August 19, 2023.

While a limited quantity of the spicy hummus tubs have been recalled, the listed product was sold nationwide by retailers, including Whole Foods Market, Giant Foods, Mom's Organic Market and regional independent retailers.

There are no reported illnesses connected to this recall, but Cava urges customers who bought the hummus that matches the above description on or after June 16 to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, signs of allergic reaction—depending on the impacted person's sensitivity—include stomachaches, vomiting, hives and anaphylaxis in more severe cases. If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms after consuming this product, call your health care provider immediately. If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms of anaphylaxis like trouble breathing, tightness of the throat, dizziness or abdominal pain, call 911 immediately.

For questions or concerns regarding this recall, retailers can contact Cava via email at recallmanagement@cava.com and consumers can visit Cava.com and click on "Contact Support" at the bottom of the page.

