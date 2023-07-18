Giada De Laurentiis Is Releasing Her Own Line of Pasta—Plus Recipes to Make With Every Shape

Get ready for pasta galore in your dinner rotation!

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Published on July 18, 2023
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Giada De Laurentiis is releasing her own line of pasta this week, and to say we're excited would be underplaying it.

The 8 shapes of pasta will be available on Giadzy starting July 23, and each product is made in Italy. This was especially important to De Laurentiis when coming up with the artisan pastas.

"When we thought about starting to make our own Giadzy products, pasta was a no-brainer, and we are excited to introduce our customers to some of the wonderful pasta products made by Italy's regional producers," De Laurentiis said in the official announcement.

Breaking down each shape that will be ready for purchase soon, here's how you can whip up the ultimate dish using the boxed pasta from Giadzy.

a photo of the Giadzy Pasta product line
Courtesy of Giadzy and Giada De Laurentiis

Nodi Marini

If you like thicker, curly pasta, you should add nodi marini to your shopping cart. The fun coils will grip on to any sauce or seasoning thanks to its layers. Satisfying as-is, make the nodi marini in the style of Cacio e Pepe or try it with our Avocado Pesto.

Bucatini

Perhaps the most recognizable shape in the launch, bucatini may already be known and loved in your household. The long, hollow noodles are ideal when paired with your favorite sauce and protein combo—we're drooling at the thought of a seafood pasta night! When you get your hands on this shape, try our Bucatini alla Puttanesca or Giada's Bucatini a la Clams Casino.

Taccole

Whenever a recipe calls for breaking up lasagna sheets into smaller pieces, try opting in taccole for a cleaner cut. Taccole's wavy, square shape is simple for scoopable, big-batch pasta dishes for the family. Giada's Sheetpan Layerless Lasagna uses taccole as a fresh take on the classic lasagna we know and love. We also think this shape would be great in our Skillet Lasagna.

Pappardelle

Simply put, pappardelle is fettuccine's wider cousin. The long, rectangular noodles can be used in a soup, and they are perfect for a chunkier or meaty sauce. We're excited to make our Mushroom Ragout with Herbed Ricotta & Pappardelle with the new Giadzy product!

Paccheri

Almost like a wider rigatoni, paccheri is an easy shape that you can swap into almost any pasta dish. You can use paccheri by keeping it simple with a homemade vodka sauce or mix up dinner with a high-fiber Sicilian dish like Pasta alla Norma. If you're looking for a dish that prioritizes pantry ingredients, try Giada's Paccheri Pasta with Pomodorini and Tuna.

Bucatini Lunghi

The long pasta shape is a stretched-out version of normal bucatini. You can break it up into smaller pieces or cook the two-feet long pasta in your largest pot. Either way, the hollow, lengthy pasta can be prepared the same way you enjoy your bucatini. Try it with our No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce.

Manfredi Lunghi

Incoming: the perfect shape for a lighter lasagna soup. If you want to enjoy the hearty, tomatoey soup with a thinner noodle than a classic lasagna sheet, Manfredi Lunghi is the pasta shape for you. Give it a taste in one of our lasagna soup recipes whether you want a tried-and-true Lasagna Soup, a vegetarian version or a quick and easy vegan recipe.

Spaghetti Chitarra

Spaghetti chitarra is really just a thicker cut spaghetti. You can use it as you would spaghetti, so it's a unique shape that can be customized in your staple recipes. There's so many ways to prepare it—bake it in a casserole, whip it up in one pot with your favorite meat sauce or devour it using our Homemade Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes.

