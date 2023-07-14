Easy No-Cook Dinners Packed with Antioxidants (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

While I love summer and its sunny days, we've been having a pretty hot week here in Austin. (In case you missed it, my husband and I moved just here from Seattle.) With many other states across the country also experiencing a significant heat wave, no-cook dinners are just what's needed. This week's delicious dinners require no cooking whatsoever to help keep things cool despite the heat. As an added bonus, they're also packed with antioxidants to help protect your skin from sun damage.

Sun exposure is necessary for our bodies to produce vitamin D. But excessive exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause a release of free radicals, or molecules that may damage our skin's cells. Luckily, antioxidant-rich foods (like red grapes, sweet potatoes, salmon and berries, to name a few) may help counteract those damaging effects.

Tuesday's Salmon-Stuffed Avocados is one of my favorite no-cook dinners. This flavorful dinner is easily made in 3 steps and takes just 15 minutes to whip up. Ingredients like canned salmon and avocado are two of the antioxidant-rich foods in this dish. Salmon not only adds a rich flavor but is a great source of nutrients with antioxidant properties, including omega-3 fatty acids and astaxanthin. And avocado is rich in vitamin E and carotenoids, two nutrients known for helping protect your skin against environmental stressors. To round out the meal with an extra serving of veggies, I'll pair this dish with a side salad of mixed greens tossed with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette.

Sunday: Chicken & Kale Taco Salad with Jalapeño-Avocado Ranch

Monday: Buffalo Chickpea Salad over a toasted sourdough bread

Tuesday: Salmon-Stuffed Avocados with mixed greens topped with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Wednesday: Brown Rice Shrimp Bowl with Tomatoes & Avocado

Thursday: Caprese Sandwichwith a side of Radish, Celery & Cucumber Salad

Friday: Tuna Poke

I always want to make the most of the long summer days, but in order to have the energy, I rely on a mid-afternoon snack. This week I'll make a batch of the Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls to have handy. They're easy to make, can be prepped ahead of time and last up to a week in an airtight container in the refrigerator. I also love how you can add in whatever ingredient mix-ins you're craving (think: chocolate chips, dried blueberries, shredded coconut). The duo of fiber (from oats) and healthy fats (from peanut butter) makes for a truly satisfying snack.

Aging is a natural process we can't control, but luckily, there are things we can do to support our health as we age. According to a recent study published in Neurology, unstable cholesterol and triglyceride levels may increase your risk of developing dementia. The good news is that taking care of your cholesterol levels is a delicious endeavor. Simply load up on high-fiber foods, like veggies, whole grains and legumes, and opt for leaner cuts of meat and plant-based protein to help cut down on saturated fat. (Try some of these recipes to get started!) That, plus doing regular activities you enjoy, means you're well on your way to better health.

