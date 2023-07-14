8 Target Dupes That Are Better Than the Original

Sometimes, store-brand groceries are just as good as name brands. And sometimes, they're even better than the products they're duping. Target's Good & Gather and Favorite Day products are no exception.

The Target generic brands are not only affordable, but the lines are delicious, whether we're talking snacks, pantry staples, easy lunch-prep finds and more. Here's what you should look out for the next time you're perusing down the superstore's grocery aisles.

8 Target Dupes to Buy

Classic Guacamole Mini Cups

Dupe for: Wholly Guacamole Classic Mini Bowls

Here's the deal: I used to pack the Wholly Guacamole individual guacamole cups for lunch every single day. It has that classic, fresh flavor, and the mini bowls are an easy way to pack fresh guacamole to enjoy wherever you go. So when I found out that Target had a cheaper dupe, I ran to my nearest location, and I was pleasantly surprised with the accuracy of its flavor and texture when compared to Wholly Guacamole. I mean, the nutrition information and ingredient lists are identical, so Good & Gather really hit the nail on the head.

Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers

Dupe for: Ritz Cracker Sandwiches with Peanut Butter

I try to make my own peanut butter sandwich crackers at home, but when I'm in a rush or on the go, the pre-packaged ones are just as good. I've always felt like the Ritz sandwich crackers slacked a bit when it came to the peanut butter serving in each bite, but the Good & Gather ratio is just right for me. Plus, Target's dupe has 40 fewer calories per serving than Ritz's product and is low in added sugar according to EatingWell's nutrition parameters. Healthy snacks for the win!

Tomato, Basil & Garlic Pasta Sauce

Dupe for: Prego Tomato Basil Garlic Italian Sauce

I'm picky when it comes to jarred sauces, mostly because I grew up spoiled by my Italian-American mom's cooking. However, the Good & Gather Tomato, Basil & Garlic Pasta Sauce is as good as you're going to get. It's smooth, aromatic and a delicious addition to your pantry. Plus, it's 40% cheaper than Prego's sauce of the same flavor, and it tastes better, too.

Pepperoni Stacker Lunch Kit

Dupe for: Lunchables Pepperoni & Mozzarella with Crackers

Nostalgia incoming: this Pepperoni Stacker Lunch Kit will remind you of school lunches. But this dupe is like Lunchables for the expanded palate. The quality of the pepperoni is so much better than the name brand, and it comes with provolone instead of mozzarella, which just makes more sense for stacking on crackers. Between this and the Ritz's peanut butter dupe, it's safe to say that Good & Gather's cracker products are worth the buy.

Traditional Kettle Chips

Dupe for: Kettle Brand Potato Chips

I usually gravitate towards classic potato chips, but I couldn't get enough of these Traditional Kettle Chips when I first tried them at a social gathering. And when I learned they were a Good & Gather product, I was pleasantly surprised. They tasted better than most classic kettle chips I've tried; they were simple, not too salty and had the perfect crunch. I have bought and finished multiple bags of these chips since.

Sea Salt Roasted Whole Cashews

Dupe for: Planters Deluxe Whole Cashews

As a cashew lover, it's so hard to find whole cashews that are affordable, so I love the budget-friendly Good & Gather Sea Salt Roasted Whole Cashews. Cashews are great for your skin, so as someone who struggles with inflammation in my face, I love snacking on a handful of these nuts almost every day. I'll use lightly salted cashews when I dip clusters in dark chocolate during the holidays. Yum!

Queso Blanco Dip

Dupe for: Tostitos Queso Blanco Dip

It took me a while to find a store-bought queso blanco that I really loved—the Tostitos option just wasn't doing it for me. Thankfully, Good & Gather saved the day again with their Queso Blanco Dip. Creamy and not shy of spice with both jalapeno and green chili peppers, this dip is a must-have for casual gatherings or when I'm in the mood for a girl dinner.

Frozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Snacks

Dupe for: Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks

Look, I love Ben & Jerry's just as much as you do, but sometimes their Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks are impossible to find. This dupe by Favorite Day is just as tasty and easy to find in the frozen dessert aisle every time. They also have other flavors like these Monster Cookie Dough Snacks that I need to try.

