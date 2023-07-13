Olivia Rodrigo's Go-To Breakfast Order Is From McDonald's, and It's Healthier Than You'd Expect

Olivia Rodrigo has been making headlines since she announced her sophomore album "Guts" will be released this fall. So when the pop soloist spilled on her favorite fast food dishes, including her healthier breakfast go-to, we were all ears.

The "Vampire" singer is the cover star of Vogue's August 2023 issue, and she was the focus in the magazine's latest video of their "73 Questions" series on YouTube.

In the video, Rodrigo talked about songwriting, her inspirations, fashion and—what grabbed our attention—food. After sharing some of her homemade banana bread with interviewer Joe Sabia (we're waiting for the recipe!) she dished on a couple of her staple fast food meals.

When asked by Sabia to confirm her favorite fast food order, Rodrigo answered, "I love a good McDonald's oatmeal."

You heard that right: the star's favorite fast food breakfast isn't a McMuffin or an order of Hotcakes, but it's McDonald's Fruit & Maple Oatmeal. And to be honest, we're all for it!

Sure, it's not as ideal as making oatmeal at home, but it is a healthier option in comparison to many other fast food breakfast offerings. Alongside the oats, McDonald's oatmeal has diced apples and a cranberry-raisin blend, so it's no wonder that it touts 4 grams of fiber per serving. Plus, oats are a surprising source of protein, so it's also packed 6 grams of protein in each serving. So if you're on the road and need a quick bite, this fiber and protein-packed bowl will keep you full and satisfied throughout the morning.

Something to keep in mind is the amount of added sugar in this order. While this oatmeal will keep you satiated, the 18 grams of added sugar is half of the daily recommended limit by the American Heart Association, which suggests men and women should consume no more than 36 grams or 25 grams of added sugar per day, respectively. But when eaten in moderation, any food or drink can be included in a healthy eating pattern. And this McDonald's oatmeal is a complete breakfast and one of the chain's healthier choices.

If you're looking for an easy, budget-friendly morning meal—or if you're just in the mood for it—swing by your nearest McDonald's drive-thru for a Rodrigo-approved bite. If you're looking for a similar dish to add to your regular routine, try our Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal or our Quick-Cooking Oats. Also, be sure to try Rodrigo's In-N-Out order when you want to treat yourself for dinner, which is a Double Double Cheeseburger and a neapolitan shake.

Up next: What Our Editors Order From 6 Fast Food Restaurants