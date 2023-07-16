We Taste-Tested 19 Caesar Salad Kits—Here Are Our Favorites

Salad kits are a go-to convenience product for good reason. They can save you time and energy in the kitchen—no chopping veggies or whisking up a dressing needed. Plus, they're a quick way to add a serving of vegetables to your meal. Salad kits come in a variety of flavors, often with add-in components that can take a salad to the next level (and save you the hassle of buying croutons for one meal).

And perhaps the most popular variety is the Caesar salad. To help you find the best Caesar salad kit at the grocery store, we decided to put as many as we could find to the test.

Before we got to tasting, we had to consider the nutrition—we limited the products we tasted to a maximum of 250 calories and 360 milligrams of sodium per serving. "These parameters, which fit our guidelines for a healthy side dish, allow a salad to be flavorful, while also being lower in sodium and calories to complement a full meal," explains Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, EatingWell's nutrition editor. "If you choose to enjoy a salad kit as more of an entree, check the label to see how many servings it has and how the number of servings you choose fits into your day. And consider adding some protein like grilled chicken, salmon or tofu to give it some extra staying power."

With this advice in mind, we tried 19 different Caesar salad kits to find the tastiest ones. Here are our top choices for the best Caesar salad kits.