The 15-Minute Anti-Inflammatory Salad I Bring Everywhere

Listen, you've probably had kale salad at a restaurant. And maybe you've made it at home. But I'm here to tell you—you need to bring it to a potluck. And you need to bring it camping. And you need to make it for your kids! Because it's really the best salad around.

There's one kale salad in particular I make on repeat—Massaged Kale Salad with Grapes & Cheddar—and there are multiple reasons why it's the one I turn to time and time again. First, it's packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients. Dark leafy greens like kale are rich in lutein, folate and vitamin K, and purple grapes are a source of anthocyanins, all of which can help tame chronic inflammation.

Second, it's a green salad that you can dress and it'll hold up for a while—no soggy salads here! I'd argue that kale salads may even get better as they have more time to absorb the dressing. So I can feel good about massaging it right before I leave for a party, and it still tastes good when it's time to eat.

Third, it has fruit, cheese and seeds. While this recipe features grapes, Cheddar and pepitas, it's endlessly customizable. Are blueberries in season? Pair them with goat cheese and sunflower seeds. Did you buy too many strawberries when they were on sale? Slice them up and add blue cheese and pecans. Got a few juicy plums you need to use up? They're delicious with Manchego and hazelnuts. You can't really go wrong!

I also go camping quite a bit and like to bring this salad along. I chop the kale and put it in a big sealable bag and pack the fruit, cheese and nuts separately. I shake up the dressing in a jar and pack everything in my cooler. Before dinner, I pour the dressing over the kale and zip the top of the bag. I pass it around to the kids and boss them to massage the dressing into the kale while I make the rest of dinner. Then I add the fruit, cheese and seeds or nuts, give the bag a couple of shakes to mix it all together then serve it from the bag with tongs.

And the last time I brought it camping, my daughter's BFF absolutely loved it. While her friend isn't the most picky eater my daughter knows, she's up there. She hates salad. But she has to follow our "try one bite of everything" when she camps with us so she had to taste it. Not only did she put more on her plate, she asked me to give her dad the recipe.

So just to reiterate—you must make this salad! It's filled with anti-inflammatory ingredients, holds up well for potlucks, it's endlessly customizable, it loves going camping and may even turn your picky-eating friend into someone who will (sometimes) eat kale. What's not to love? Make it and be sure to add your thoughts by rating and reviewing the recipe.