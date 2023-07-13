The #1 Dried Fruit to Help You Poop, According to a Gastroenterologist

Are you looking to take your gut health to the next level? If so, we have some exciting news. According to a recent Instagram post by Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI (also called Dr. B), a renowned gastroenterologist and gut health expert, incorporating prunes into your diet can have mega benefits for your digestive system (like helping you poop).

Dr. B highlights the remarkable impact that prunes can have on gut health. He emphasizes that prunes are delicious and packed with essential nutrients and fiber that can support a healthy digestive system.

"Prunes are very interesting because they contain fiber, polyphenols, fructans and sorbitol. These are why prunes are so good for bowel movements because they help pull water into the intestines and keep things moving through. In addition, these are prebiotics. This is how you feed the microbiome and make it stronger," said Dr. B in the Instagram video.

Getty Images

Several studies support Dr. B's claims. A 2022 study published in Food & Function found prunes to be a healthy whole food option for improving gut health and strengthening the microbiome in postmenopausal women. Also, research published in Clinical Nutrition in 2019 concluded that prunes can be a fantastic option for relieving constipation and promoting healthy bowel movements by increasing stool weight and motility.

Dried fruits like prunes can also help lower your cancer risk. According to a 2020 study published in Advances in Nutrition, eating more dried fruits like prunes, raisins and dates can reduce your likelihood of developing certain digestive system cancers.

Prunes are rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, making them a healthy addition to any eating pattern. Soluble fiber acts as a prebiotic that nourishes the beneficial bacteria in your gut and supports a healthy gut microbiome. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to your stool, helping to keep your bowel movements regular and prevent constipation. Prunes also contain natural sorbitol and phenolic compounds, which can have a mild laxative effect. These compounds help stimulate bowel movements and relieve digestive discomfort.

"Whether your goal is to have healthy bowel movements or to have a healthy gut, either way, dried prunes are completely healthy and could be a part of your routine," said Bulsiewicz.

As a side note, if you're not a fan of prunes on their own, here are a few pro tips to enjoy them:

Blend prunes into smoothies or homemade dressings to mask the taste.

Store prunes in the freezer. Next time you crave a sweet treat, enjoy frozen prunes as a snack (they taste like candy!)

The Bottom Line

In a recent Instagram post, gastroenterologist and gut health expert Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, highlighted the significant benefits of eating prunes on your gut health. Backed by scientific research, prunes have been shown to help improve gastrointestinal function, relieve constipation and promote a healthier gut microbiome.

Including prunes in meals or enjoying them as a snack will boost your intake of gut-friendly compounds, including fiber, sorbitol and polyphenols, and support a well-functioning digestive system. Talk to your healthcare provider or a registered dietitian to determine the best approach for you to incorporate more prunes into your diet and optimize your gut health.