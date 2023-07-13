Whole Foods Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit Recalled Due to Potential Undeclared Allergens

Check your refrigerator for this recalled product.

Published on July 13, 2023
a photo of the Whole Foods Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Braga Fresh just announced a recall of their 365 by Whole Foods Market Brand Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit due to possible undeclared allergens, specifically eggs and milk.

The mislabeled salad kits were sold nationwide and can be found in 12-oz. bags listing the UPC Code 9948246932, lot code BFFS179A2 and "Best if Used By Date" 7/16/23.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported; however, Braga Fresh is urging customers who purchased the product to discard it immediately or bring the product and receipt of purchase to Whole Foods Market for a full refund.

If the impacted bags of salad are consumed by those with egg or dairy allergies, they risk developing an allergic reaction, which can range in severity based on an individual's sensitivity. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) reports common symptoms of allergic reactions to egg and dairy include (but are not limited to) vomiting, stomach pain, hives and—in rarer, more severe cases—anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis is life-threatening and can come on suddenly and progress rapidly, notes the ACAAI. Signs you may be experiencing an anaphylactic reaction include hives or swelling, tightness of the throat, hoarse voice, nausea and/or vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dizziness, fainting, low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, a feeling of doom and cardiac arrest. The only treatment for anaphylaxis is epinephrine. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

For questions regarding the salad kit recall, contact Whole Foods Market's customer service line at 1-844-936-8255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

