What Is a "Girl Dinner"—And Is It Healthy?

Since the social media app really took off circa 2020, TikTok has become a source for so much more than mastering the latest dance routine. It's launched style trends (Barbiecore, we're looking at you!), music stars (you've heard of Alec Benjamin, right?) and even skyrocketed recipe developers into TV and cookbook-worthy territory.

TikTok has also launched countless recipe trends, of course, as well as a few general dining movements. The latest on the latter front is something called a "girl dinner." Read on to discover what this actually means—plus if it's a healthy choice. Then we'll dish about how to assemble a "girl dinner" that covers your nutrition bases if you do want to try the trend.

What is a "Girl Dinner," Exactly?

This meal concept appears to have really boomed in popularity thanks to a buzzy post from Los Angeles-based micro-influencer Olivia Maher (AKA @liviemaher) that she originally posted on May 11, 2023. That video alone now has more than 1.3 million views, and the TikTok hashtag #girldinner is now spreading quicker than a shaken-up bottle of Champagne. To date, #girldinner has more than 61.7 million views (and while composing this story, that ticked up from 61.6, so this is moving quickly).

"I can't find the TikTok right now, but a girl just came on here and said how in medieval times, peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese, and how awful that was…and she was like, 'that's my ideal meal.' This is my dinner," Maher says, panning to her spread that included a bunch of grapes, a wedge of cheese, some butter, a jar of cornichons and a glass of red wine. I call it 'girl dinner,' or 'medieval peasant.'"

Maher posted this while standing at her kitchen counter, where she usually has this snack-fest. Commenters chimed in to deem it similar to charcuterie without a board, and others refer to similar eating strategies as "provisions because I feel like I'm on the Oregon trail." Others thought this was far too sparse to qualify as supper; "I call this 'Mouse Meal,' because I feel like this is what a little mouse in a storybook would eat for dinner," they add.

Is it a meal? Or a snack? It depends on the portion size and number of elements.

This is far from the first time humans have eaten their final meal of the day this way, though. "Girl dinner" is akin to some common no-cook, multifaceted eating styles around the globe. (See: Middle Eastern mezze platters, Italian cicchetti or tagliere, Spanish tapas…)

Are "Girl Dinners" Healthy?

Using #girldinner, millions of other TikTok users have taken to the app to share their own variations on the theme—as well as their feelings about the philosophy in general. @siennabeluga, for one, shares that this could potentially serve as a way to normalize restrictive eating tendencies. She notes in her video response to the trend, "some of these 'girl dinners' look a little suspiciously low cal to me."

@Sorrelaylakinton shares that she worries this will allow those who are undereating to feel okay calling "'picky bits' dinner."

TikTok certainly has a reputation for glamorizing less-than-nourishing eating patterns, especially through the "what I eat in a day" recaps. (For a more real world, reasonable and actually healthy overview, don't miss this menu from one of our RD editors: I'm a Dietitian on a Budget—Here Is What I Eat in a Day.)

That said, we don't always have the motivation to whip up a Sunday dinner-worthy spread every weeknight, and admit that we have been fans of turning to no-cook appetizer boards as a low-fuss option for an entertaining appetizer or a grazeable meal. There's certainly nothing wrong with that—if you build your spread wisely.

How to Build a Balanced "Girl Dinner" If You Want to Try the Trend

Perhaps the branding of "girl dinner" leads some individuals to view this as a way to skimp when your partner isn't around. (Also, why do we need to gender an eating occasion anyway? Marissa Mullen, creator of That Cheese Plate and author of That Cheese Plate Wants to Party, is on a mission to make #BrosWhoBoard as big of a thing to show that anyone can embrace the trend, by the way.)

Individual calorie needs vary, but we recommend aiming for at least 500 calories to ensure you're meeting your nutrition needs for the day.

If you include enough food and are able to view this as a fun way to feast (rather than a bummer of an eating occasion), a graze-a-palooza can actually be a way to express self care. She/he/they can save time and energy by pulling together a simple-to-make meal that allows them to take your time enjoying each.

Plus since it has multiple components, a "girl dinner" can check all the boxes for your current cravings—and nutrition needs. And at the same time, this strategy may help you reduce food waste. (Just add several of your favorite bits and bobs from the fridge, a la @anyanutr!)

Several creators have shared colorful and creative ways to embrace the #girldinner trend in an enriching way. Here are a few more EatingWell dieitian-approved ideas:

Taking next-to-no time to execute and with no dishes to clean up after, this trend can actually be pretty tasty and satisfying if you flip the script from "peasant fare" and "mouse food" to "gorgeous graze-fest."