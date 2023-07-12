This 5-Ingredient Peach Frosé Is the Sweetest Way to Cool Down This Summer

An easy peach frosé? Yes way!

Danielle DeAngelis
July 12, 2023
We're at the peak of summer, and frosé is definitely 'in.' Frosé is a frozen cocktail using rosé wine, and we're all about the trend when paired with the seasonal heat. And this recipe takes the drink to the next level.

"This is going to be your new favorite drink of the summer," content creator Lainie Kates said in her recent viral video. Her Instagram reel showed how to make an easy peach frosé, and suddenly we're quenched. All you need is a blender, 5 ingredients and 5 minutes to make this summer sip.

Here's how to make the trending cocktail that you're going to want to whip up every weekend.

These are the ingredients you will need to make this cold drink, including a cup of ice: 5 cups of frozen peaches, 2 cups of your favorite rosé, 4 ounces of vodka, ¼ cup of honey and, if you want to add an extra treat, peach ring candies for garnish.

It really only takes 5 minutes to make. All you have to do is add your ice, frozen peaches, rosé, vodka and honey to a blender. Blend the ingredients together until it's smooth and creamy. The slushy, boozy beverage can be instantly poured in a glass. Then, if desired, add in your candy.

"I love to add peach rings all around the glass," Kates said. "It makes it so fun, and then you have a snack and a drink at the same time." This part is definitely optional, and if you're looking for an alternative garnish that holds off on the added sugar, you can top off your glass with a fresh peach slice or a rosemary sprig for a herbaceous touch. But if you're digging the candy, go for it! Kates uses Smart Sweets Peach Rings which are a low-sugar option if you're wanting the gummy candies.

Kates writes in the caption of the video that the mixture makes 3-4 drinks, so it's a perfect recipe for sharing. At EatingWell, we believe that any food or drink, including alcoholic beverages and candy, can be enjoyed in a healthy eating pattern as long as they're enjoyed in moderation. Just be mindful of your habits and your added sugar intake throughout the day.

For more frozen drinks, check out these No-Sugar-Added Frozen Strawberry Piña Coladas for a refreshing twist.

Up next: 18 Fruity Summer Cocktails to Make This Weekend

