I'm a Dietitian & This Is the No-Cook, High-Fiber Dish I Always Bring to Cookouts

Summer is in full swing, which can mean many outdoor gatherings that are centered around food. Have you been invited to a cookout but are unsure of what to bring? Potato salad and coleslaw may seem like the obvious choices, but I like to have something that is a little bit lighter and different, while still being super satisfying. A dish that I want to bring to a potluck should be something that's simple to make, tastes delicious and is also nourishing. For me, that dish is this Bell Pepper & Feta Chickpea Salad.

Why I Love This No-Cook, High-Fiber Dish

When I receive a short-notice invitation to a cookout, I want to bring a dish that I can make from the items I regularly have on hand. Another trip to the grocery store is the last thing I want to squeeze in when time is already tight. My solution? This quick, no-fuss salad that tastes delicious, is simple to make and pleases any crowd. Here are 6 more reasons why I love it:

1. It's no-cook.

I love to cook, but when it's hot outside, I'm not in the mood for turning on the stove or heating up the oven. That's why I love dishes like this one that don't require any cooking. That also helps lower the amount of dishes I need to do, which is always a nice time-saver.

2. The prep is simple

The hardest thing you'll have to do to make this recipe is open some cans and chop a few veggies. Whisk together the oil, vinegar and seasons then toss it together in a serving bowl with the other ingredients and you're ready to head out the door. The party won't wait for you!

3. It feeds a crowd

The recipe is written to serve two, but can easily be doubled, tripled or quadrupled to feed a larger group. Plus, the recipe serving size reflects it as an entree, so if you're serving it as a side salad alongside other mains, it can go a bit further.

4. It's nutritious and high-fiber

This salad is naturally high in fiber thanks to chickpeas. You'll get a full 9 grams per serving, which meets our nutrition parameters for a high-fiber recipe. Chickpeas also offer plenty of plant-based protein and important nutrients like folate, iron and potassium to help you fuel up and feel your best. And not to mention, the comination of creamy cheese, crunchy bell pepper, heart chickpeas and fresh herbs is really delicious.

5. It's convenient

This dish leans on items that you most likely already have in your pantry and fridge. It comes together in just 10 minutes, so it's perfect to make when you're short on time to prep. It also holds up well and is great leftover—no limp salad here.

6. It's customizable

Worried about feeding someone on a special diet? Don't have one of the ingredients on hand? No problem! This recipe is naturally gluten-, egg-, soy- and nut-free as well as vegetarian. You can also leave out the feta to accommodate any dairy-free or vegan eaters. Swap in whatever vegetables or herbs you have on hand to make the salad work for you.

The Bottom Line

Make life easier and more delicious with my go-to salad that I love to bring to any cookout. Not only is it delicious and satisfying, but it also is nutritious and will help you (and your guests) feel their best. For more summer cooking inspiration, check out our favorite veggie side and grillable mains to round out the menu.