Joy Bauer's Breakfast Oatmeal Cookie Is the Perfect Dessert-for-Breakfast Mashup

We probably don't have to tell you that oatmeal is one of the healthiest breakfast options out there. In fact, it might just be our favorite. You can serve it sweet or savory and cold or hot, so there's an oatmeal recipe for whatever your heart desires. And if your heart desires a breakfast cookie, then Joy Bauer has just the recipe for you.

You might know Bauer as the mastermind behind lots of simple, healthy recipes on TODAY, but she's also pretty generous with her ideas on Instagram. That's where Bauer shared this treat of a recipe—called the Single-Serve Jumbo Oatmeal Cookie—which you can recreate in about 20 minutes. Just gather a mixing bowl, cookie sheet and eight simple ingredients you might already have at home.

The recipe requires a ripe banana, peanut butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract, rolled or quick-cooking oats, baking powder, cinnamon and the toppings of your choice—Bauer opts for semi-sweet chocolate chips and blueberries. Combine everything but your chosen toppings in the mixing bowl until everything is well-incorporated. Then drop your mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, and shape it into a thick, generous cookie shape. With your shape ready to go, sprinkle on your toppings, lightly pressing them down so they stay in place. Bake your cookie at 350˚F for about 16 minutes, and you're ready to dig in.

Folks who are particular about their oatmeal additions can manipulate this recipe however they like. As long as you have the basic cookie done, the toppings can be just about anything. Reach for your cabinet and add ingredients like coconut flakes, chopped nuts or raisins. Or clear out the weekend's farmers' market haul by including the last of your peaches, raspberries or plums. You could even double up on bananas and add banana slices to your final product, or lean on canned or dried fruit when your local selection is limited.

But no matter what you add, this breakfast is a great, quick option that can help keep you feeling satisfied all morning. Oatmeal is a high-fiber whole grain, and it even sports some protein—a 1/2 cup of cooked rolled oats contains 2 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein. Both fiber and protein can help you stay fuller longer, so you can focus on work or school rather than nagging hunger. That smidge of peanut butter also adds to the protein level, and you could serve your cookie with a little Greek yogurt to ratchet things up some more, if you like.

Bauer's followers were pretty excited to see this recipe come across their screens, with one eager oatmeal eater raving, "Yum!! Do I have to share?" Another said this brekkie method was their "go-to" way to whip up some hearty oatmeal.

Whether you opt for a chocolate chip cookie, a banana-nut masterpiece or something completely inventive, this breakfast is bound to land a spot in your regular rotation. Heck, you could even bake the cookie the night before and enjoy it in the morning if you have an especially hectic day ahead. This recipe, like all the best ones, will work with whatever time and extra ingredients you have to spare.