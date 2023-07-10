Katie Lee Biegel's 3-Ingredient Spritz Will Transport You to the Amalfi Coast

From her protein-packed parfaits to her WW-friendly frosé, we're all about the delicious and nutritious recipes Katie Lee Biegel shares on her Instagram. And her newest drink creation has us dreaming of summer nights on the Italian coast.

The co-host of Food Network's The Kitchen's new Instagram video shows how to whip up her 3-ingredient Amalfi Spritz. Grab a wine glass and read on to learn how to make this incredibly easy cocktail in just 5 minutes.

Here's everything you need to recreate Biegel's spritz: 3 ounces of Prosecco, 1 ounce of elderflower liqueur, 2 ounces of seltzer and a wine glass full of ice. Biegel also uses lemon, cucumber and mint for garnish, but that's optional—even though it makes the glass look gorgeous! Side note: if you want to have more recipes on hand before investing in elderflower liqueur, check out our Grapefruit Elderflower Spritz and Cucumber Martini.

In her ice-filled wine glass, Biegel splashes in the Prosecco, elderflower liqueur and seltzer water. Before stirring her liquids together, she adds in her choice of garnishes. If you can do without the extra accents, skip this step, but we think even a simple lemon slice on top is an easy and fresh addition.

Once everything is added, mix it all together. The quick sip is ready to enjoy. Yep, it's that simple!) This recipe is one serving, but if you're looking to make a larger batch, try Giada De Laurentiis' version that's prepared in a pitcher.

Stirring up spritz cocktails at home is a refreshing and tasty way to amplify your summer staycation. For more in-season spritzes, our Gin & Blackberry Spritz and Cassis Spritz should be next on your list.

Be sure to stay hydrated while enjoying Biegel's alcohol beverage. Drinking in moderation and prioritizing water in between sips of your cocktail is the best way to prevent a hangover the next day.

Up next: Katie Lee Biegel Swears By These Walking Shoes: "I've Been Wearing the Same Sneakers for a Decade"